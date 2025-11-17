Japan scrambles jets after ‘Chinese drone’ detected near southern island off Taiwan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan scrambled fighter jets on Sunday after accusing China of flying a drone near its southern island of Yonaguni amid rising tensions between the Asian countries.

Chinese coast guard vessels spent several hours in Japan’s territorial waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu in China, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

Since the election of conservative Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the relationship between the two nations has soured after Takaichi suggested Tokyo could intervene militarily if China attacked Taiwan.

open image in gallery Japan's prime minister Sanae Takaichi ( AFP/Getty )

Japan occupied Taiwan from 1895 until it lost WWII in 1945. China claims that Taiwan is part of its territory.

Takaichi, 64, won the Japanese election in October this year and gained popularity for being a vocal critic of China and its military and territorial expansion in the Asia Pacific.

Speaking before parliament on 7 November, Takaichi signalled that Japan would consider intervening to defend Taiwan if it required “battleships and the use of force”.

“That would constitute a situation threatening the survival [of Japan],” she said.

It prompted the response from both countries to summon each other’s ambassadors.

Official Chinese military outlet, PLA Daily, also issued a chilling threat to Japan.

“Japan will become a sea of fire from Hokkaido to Okinawa, with no place left unscathed. Any attempt to interfere in the Taiwan issue will drag Japan into an abyss of no return, turning its homeland into eternal ruins,” it said in a statement.

The feud also drew a response from Taiwan. President Lai Ching-te called on Beijing to “show restraint, act like a major power, and not become the troublemaker” in the Asia-Pacific region.

He further argued on Monday peace and stability in the region has been “severely impacted”.

open image in gallery President Lai Ching-te called on Beijing to “show restraint” ( AFP via Getty Images )

"China should return to the path of a rules-based international order, which would help maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Lai said to the media.

Later this week, multiple world leaders are set to meet at the G20 summit in South Africa.

Both Chinese premier Li Qiang and Takaichi are set to attend, but Beijing confirmed there were no plans for the pair to meet.

A top foreign ministry official for Japan’s Asia-Pacific affairs Masaaki Kanai arrived in China on Monday, which the government says is an attempt to avoid escalation.

"We are trying not to escalate the situation," the official told AFP.