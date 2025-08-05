Japan wins £4.9bn deal to build Australian warships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan has secured a landmark AU$10 billion (£4.9bn) agreement to build Australia's next generation of warships.

It marks Tokyo's most significant defence sale since ending a military export ban in 2014 and signalling a notable shift from its post-war pacifism.

Under the deal, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will supply the Royal Australian Navy with upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates from 2029.

Designed to hunt submarines, strike surface ships, and provide air defences, these highly automated warships can be operated by just 90 sailors – less than half the crew needed for current vessels.

Australia plans to deploy the new ships to defend critical maritime trade routes and its northern approaches in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, where China has been increasing its presence and activity.

"It's going to be really important in terms of giving our navy the capability to project, and impactful projection is at the heart of the strategic challenge," Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said on Tuesday.

open image in gallery Japanese warship the JS Yahagi, a Mogami-class stealth frigate from Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, seen docked in Darwin, Australia, in June

For Japan, the frigate sale is a further step in its efforts to forge security ties beyond its alliance with the US as it seeks to counter China's expanding military power in Asia.

"The benefits include enhanced joint operations and interoperability with both Australia and the United States. This is a major step forward in Japan’s defence cooperation efforts," Japan's Minister of Defence Gen Nakatani said at a briefing in Tokyo.

The successful bid helps ease the sting of 2016, when Australia rejected a Japanese submarine programme in favour of a French design.

Canberra scrapped that project in 2023, opting instead to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain under the AUKUS pact.

The initial contract for three Japanese-built frigates will be Australia’s largest naval purchase since the nuclear submarine agreement, while the remaining eight ships are expected to be constructed by Austal ASB.AX in Western Australia.

open image in gallery Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles ( Getty )

"The broad-based participation of industries from both Japan and Australia in general-purpose frigates is expected to strengthen human resource development in science and technology, as well as the foundations of the defence industry, in both countries," MHI, which also designed the submarine rejected by Australia in 2016, said in a press release.

Shares in MHI rose more than 3 per cent and Austal shares rose more than 5 per cent.

Pricing, sustainment, and the transfer of production to Australia remain key issues for further negotiation, officials from both countries said. They said they aimed to conclude a contract early in 2026.

MHI's Mogami frigate was selected over German company Thyssen­Krupp TKAG.DE Marine Systems' MEKO A-200 in a meeting of the Australian government's national security committee.

The upgraded Mogami-class frigate can launch long-range missiles, and has a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles, compared to Australia's current Anzac Class frigates, which can sail around 6,000 nautical miles, Mr Marles said.