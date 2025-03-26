Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former professional boxer who spent 46 years on death row after he was framed for murder by police has been awarded a record £1 million.

A Japanese court has awarded Iwao Hakamada more than 200 million yen in compensation, believed to be the highest ever granted in the country for a miscarriage of justice.

However, with Hawamada thought to be the longest-serving death row inmate in the world, it is roughly the equivalent of just 4p for every day he spent in prison.

open image in gallery Iwao Hakamada with his sister Hideko, who has fought for years to clear him ( JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images )

Now 89 years-old, Hakamada was convicted in 1968 for the murder of his employer, his employer’s wife, and their two children in Shizuoka, central Japan.

The case relied heavily on a confession he later retracted, claiming it was extracted under duress during intense police interrogations. For decades, he maintained his innocence, insisting that the evidence against him had been fabricated.

Mr Hakamada was released from prison in 2014 when a court ordered a retrial based on new evidence suggesting that his conviction may have been based on fabricated accusations.

open image in gallery Hakamada was a former professional boxer in Japan ( AFP/Getty )

He was then found not guilty on 26 September last year by the Shizuoka court, which concluded that police and prosecutors collaborated in fabricating and planting evidence against him.

His sister, Hideko Hakamata, who had campaigned relentlessly for his freedom, revealed that his prolonged incarceration has left him struggling to distinguish between reality and delusion.

“Sometimes he smiles happily, but that’s when he’s in his delusion,” she told CNN. “We have not even discussed the trial with Iwao because of his inability to recognise reality.”

open image in gallery Shizuoka Prefectural Police chief Takayoshi Tsuda, left, offers an apology to former Japanese death-row inmate Hakamada, center, and his sister Hideko

Hakamada became the fifth death row inmate to be found not guilty in a retrial in postwar Japan, where prosecutors have a more than 99 per cent conviction rate and retrials are extremely rare.

Following his acquittal, Japan’s Prosecutor-General Naomi Unemoto expressed regret over the prolonged legal battle he faced, saying: “We feel sorry for putting him in a legally unstable situation for an extremely long time.”

The Shizuoka police department also took the rare step of issuing a formal apology, with its chief bowing deeply before Hakamata in acknowledgment of the grave miscarriage of justice.

open image in gallery Hakamada has been awarded 200 million yen in compensation ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We are sorry to have caused you unspeakable mental distress and burden for as long as 58 years from the time of the arrest until the acquittal was finalised,” Shizuoka prefectural police chief Takayoshi Tsuda said, as he stood straight in front of Hakamada and bowed deeply. “We are terribly sorry.”

But Hakamada’s legal representative Hideyo Ogawa said the payout was a mere fraction of what he endured.

“I think the state (government) has made a mistake that cannot be atoned for with 200 million yen,” the lawyer said, according to NHK.

Additional reporting by agencies