Son arrested over ‘bear attack’ death of 91-year-old Japanese man

Police in Japan have arrested the son of a 91-year-old man who was found dead earlier this week in what was initially believed to be a bear attack.

Fujiyoshi Shindo was found dead inside his home in the northern Akita prefecture on Monday, with his wife discovering the body in a first-floor bedroom.

His son, Fujiyuki Shindo, 51, earlier told the police that his father died in a bear attack in Daisen city, prompting authorities to issue a bear attack warning in the area.

However, police arrested Mr Shindo on Wednesday after establishing that the victim suffered wounds more consistent with a knife attack than a mauling, The Japan Times reported.

Investigators later lifted the bear alert and reclassified the case as homicide.

Police officers also seized several knives from the home, though the murder weapon has not yet been identified.

Investigators are yet to confirm a motive for the alleged murder.

Suspicion was also raised after the accused told the police that nothing unusual had occurred at the home at the time of the alleged incident.

File. Several flights and schools were closed in the Japanese city of Sapporo after a bear was found galloping through the streets ( UHB News YouTube )

The incident initially stoked public concern in Daisen amid a rise in bear sightings and attacks across Japan.

Experts have linked the trend to climate change, saying shorter or skipped hibernation periods have left the animals more active and prone to wandering into populated areas.

According to the environment ministry, a record 219 people were attacked by bears in 12 months ending March 2024. At least six of them died.

Between 1 April and early July last year, bears attacked 37 people in 16 prefectures, killing two. Local governments across Japan also reported 3,032 bear sightings in April and May alone – about 500 more than in a typical year.

In June, an airport in Yamagata cancelled 10 flights after a bear broke through the perimeter fence and was spotted roaming around the runway.