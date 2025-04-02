Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Japanese politician has received nearly 8,000 emails of death threats after she called for menstrual products to be made available in public restrooms.

Ayaka Yoshida, 27, a local assembly member in central Mie prefecture, filed a police complaint on Monday about the death threats she had received over the weekend.

The threats came after she shared her experience of not finding sanitary napkins at a prominent city hall on social media last Tuesday.

“I was caught off guard by my period and was in trouble as there were no sanitary napkins in the restroom at Tsu City Hall. I hope menstrual pads can be provided like toilet paper,” Ms Yoshida posted on X.

The emails threatening the life of Ms Yoshida, who is a member of the Japanese Communist Party, were sent between 8pm local time on Friday and 3.50pm on Monday, at roughly one-minute intervals, reported Kyodo News.

The thousands of emails were all sent from the same email address, it added.

One of the threatening emails was titled, "I will kill assembly member Ayaka Yoshida who doesn't bring emergency napkins with her while being old enough to know better!" Japanese daily The Mainichi reported. The text of the email also referred to her murder.

Another email sent to the young lawmaker mocked her saying: “At her age, she should know how to carry emergency sanitary napkins.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the lawmaker said such emails carried the “effect of intimidating me and suppressing my activities as a prefectural assembly member”.

“I'm very scared. I have been engaging in my duties to fulfil my responsibility as a prefectural assembly member, and these emails intimidate me. I hope the police will conduct a thorough investigation,” she said.

About 44 per cent of women in Japan do not take any time off during their period even when they are in serious pain, according to a survey by Tokyo consulting firm Deloitte Tohmatsu Group. At least 5,000 people participated in the survey that was conducted in 10 countries from October 2022 to January 2023.