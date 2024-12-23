Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Japan’s former emperor Akihito celebrated his 91st birthday on Monday by spending most of his time caring for his wife who is recovering from a broken leg, according to reports.

The former emperor, who abdicated the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019, has been spending his days reading newspapers and watching television during meals to keep abreast of domestic and world affairs, the Imperial Household Agency said.

He has also been caring for Japan's former empress Michiko, who underwent surgery for a broken right femur after losing her balance and falling at her residence in October. The empress emeritus is still recovering but she can walk without using a walking stick, the Japan Times reported.

Since abdicating the throne, the couple has largely withdrawn from public appearance to enjoy their life together, taking daily walks inside the palace gardens or occasionally taking private trips, hosting small gatherings for book reading and music, the agency previously said.

Japan’s former emperor Akihito, left, and former empress Michiko at their residence in Tokyo ( AP )

The former emperor is reportedly concerned about the extensive damage in the Noto Peninsula, which was hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day 2024, killing about 280 people.

The agency said the former emperor and empress continue to observe a moment of silence each year on days commemorating the Okinawa Memorial Day, the anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the anniversary of Japan's surrender.

The couple retired after Akihito abdicated and their son, Emperor Naruhito, ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne. His wife, Masako, became empress. He won overwhelming public support for stepping down from a role with symbolic but no real political power, and the nation celebrated the imperial succession.

The couple broke with traditions and brought many changes to the monarchy: They chose to raise their three children themselves, spoke more often to the public, and made amends for war victims in and outside Japan. Their close interactions have won them deep affection among the Japanese.

Akihito had devoted his three-decades-long reign to making amends for a war fought in his father’s name while bringing the aloof monarchy closer to the people. His era was the first in Japan’s modern history without war.

Akihito continues to actively research the classification of Japanese freshwater goby fish at a palace laboratory and his residence, officials said.