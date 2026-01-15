Singer Zubeen Garg was swimming ‘severely intoxicated’ before he died, court hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular Assamese singer and composer Zubeen Garg drowned in Singapore in September last year after entering the sea without a life jacket while “severely intoxicated”, a coroner’s court heard on Wednesday.

Garg, 52, was in Singapore ahead of a scheduled performance at the North East India Festival when he drowned at sea after joining a private yacht outing near the Lazarus Island on 19 September. According to investigators, he initially wore a life jacket while swimming but later removed it and refused to wear a second one despite repeated reminders.

Giving evidence at the coroner’s inquiry, the chief investigating officer said Garg entered the water a second time without safety equipment and swam alone towards Lazarus Island.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) David Lim was quoted as saying by The Straits Times: “The deceased then decided to resume swimming, and a smaller life jacket was placed over his shoulders but he refused to wear it.

“Suddenly, the deceased became motionless and was floating face down.”

Witnesses on board later saw him turn back, after which he suddenly became motionless and floated face down in the water. He was pulled back onto the yacht, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered before he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead later that day.

A post-mortem examination determined the cause of death to be drowning.

Toxicology findings revealed Garg had a blood alcohol concentration of 333mg per 100ml of blood – more than four times Singapore’s legal driving limit – which experts said would have significantly impaired his coordination and reflexes.

The court also heard that Garg had a medical history of hypertension and epilepsy, though it remains unclear whether he had taken his epilepsy medication on the day of the incident, according to Channel News Asia.

A forensic pathologist testified that there were no physical indicators, such as a bitten tongue, to confirm whether he had suffered a seizure before drowning.

Investigators stressed that no foul play is suspected. Statements from multiple witnesses said Garg did not display suicidal tendencies and had entered the water voluntarily. The inquiry has brought together testimony from police investigators, medical experts, and the yacht’s crew, while also airing concerns raised by the singer’s family.

Video footage shown in court showed him swimming during the first entry into the sea and later struggling after removing his life jacket.

Garg’s uncle told the court the family was struggling to understand the sequence of events that led to the singer’s death. On 19 September, Garg walked out of his hotel room “alive and full of promise”, but at the end of the day he was gone, he said.

“Between those two moments lie a sequence of events the family doesn't fully understand,” he said.

He sought clarity on who organised the yacht trip, who accompanied Garg and whether there were any delays in providing medical assistance. He also questioned why Garg entered the sea and whether he did so entirely of his own free will.

State coroner Adam Nakhoda explained that the purpose of the inquiry was to establish the cause and circumstances of death, and not to assign criminal blame.

He added that the family would have the opportunity to question witnesses during the proceedings.

The coroner’s inquiry is set to continue with the next hearing scheduled for 3 and 4 February.