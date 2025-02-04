What is Guillain-Barre syndrome? The deadly disease on the rise in India
At least five people have died in India due to suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Five people are believed to have died in India in an outbreak of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) - a neurological disease that causes numbness, weakness and pain.
On Monday, the number of GBS cases rose to about 163, with most of them being reported from in and around Pune. The city lies about 180 km (110 miles) from the state capital and India’s financial hub Mumbai.
At least 21 patients are on ventilator support and 48 were admitted to intensive care.
What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)?
The condition, in which the body’s immune system attacks nerves, can cause paralysis and even death. It affects 1,500 people in the UK every year, attacks the nerves, causing problems such as weakness, pain and numbness in the limbs.
Most symptoms occur within days or weeks of a viral or bacterial infection and typically last a few weeks, according to the World Health Organization.
Is there a treatment?
Most people recover fully from even the most severe cases of GBS, although some continue to experience weakness, the global health agency says.
“The exact cause is not known behind the sudden rise in GBS cases,” said Avinash Bhondwe, the former president of the Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra, adding that GBS was a post-infective auto-immune disease.
“Auto-immune diseases are not communicable, it cannot spread from one patient to another. But the causative infection usually spreads.”
Drainage water gets mixed with potable water in some affected areas in Pune where water lines and drainage lines run side by side, leading to contamination and caused the spike in GBS cases among other possible reasons, Bhondwe said.
In its guidance, health authorities asked citizens to drink boiling water among other measures.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments