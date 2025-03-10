Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 18-year-old in India has made history by securing the Guinness world record for the hairiest face on a man.

Lalit Patidar has nearly 202 hairs per square centimetre on his face due to a rare condition called hypertrichosis, or “werewolf syndrome”.

Despite facing stares from classmates as a child, the teenager from the central Madhya Pradesh state told Guinness World Records that he embraces his uniqueness and now shares glimpses of his daily life on his YouTube channel.

Recently, the teenager travelled to Milan for Lo Show dei Record, where his record was officially confirmed. Over 95 per cent of his face is covered in hair.

“Lalit is one of only around 50 documented cases reported worldwide since the Middle Ages, making him one in a billion,” Guinness World Records said on its website.

“It’s very rare that people are not treating me well. Most people are good to me. It depends on the person. The first day of school wasn’t so good because the other kids were scared of me, but when they got to know me, they realised I’m not so different from them.”

After receiving the title, he said: “I am speechless. I don’t know what to say because I am very happy to get this recognition.”

While some people urge him to remove his facial hair, he confidently responds that he likes himself as he is. “I like how I am, and I don’t want to change my look.”

Patidar has 265,000 followers on Instagram and 108,000 on YouTube.