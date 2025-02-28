Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rescue operation is underway to save at least 47 construction workers trapped under snow following a glacier burst in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand in India.

At least 57 workers engaged in road construction were trapped after an avalanche hit Mana village in Chamoli district near the India-China border.

“Out of these, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition," senior police officer Nilesh Anand Bharne told news agency ANI.

Rescue workers say heavy snowfall is making it difficult to reach the spot where the workers are trapped.

The incident took place less than 5km from the popular Hindu temple of Badrinath, which is visited by hundreds of thousands of devotees each year.

At least three ambulances have been sent to the location, Border Roads Organisation executive engineer CR Meena told reporters.

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been pressed into the rescue operation.

"Sad news has been received about many workers being buried under snow due to avalanche during construction work being conducted,” Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. "Relief and rescue work is being conducted by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams.”

Authorities have been unable to deploy helicopters due to rainfall and snowfall in the region. “Since satellite phones and other such equipment are not available there, we have not been able to have a clear communication with the," Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

So far there has been no official information about any casualties.

Authorities in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh had issued an avalanche alert for the region on 28 February.

