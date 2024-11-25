Four people killed in India in violence over survey of 16th-century mosque

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Four people were killed in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh after violence erupted during a court-ordered survey of a 16th-century mosque.

The clashes between locals and police over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, which is at the centre of a legal dispute claiming that it was built on a Hindu temple site, led to the death of four Muslim youths and resulted in injuries to at least 20 police officers on Sunday.

Photos and videos from the site also showed several vehicles being set ablaze.

Authorities detained 21 people and imposed internet shutdowns and restrictions on movement in the area after the killings. Schools and colleges have also been shut in the area.

Officials stated those involved in the violence would face charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

Tensions in Sambhal have been rising since a video survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began last Tuesday. The survey follows a petition claiming the mosque was built on a temple destroyed by Mughal ruler Babur in the 1520s.

Authorities under the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government initiated the survey the same day.

Some Muslim groups in Sambhal protested the mosque survey, claiming they were not notified in advance and questioned the court’s urgency.

A second survey on Sunday turned violent when protesters gathered near the mosque, shouted slogans, and clashed with the survey team, according to police.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the “biased and hasty attitude” of the state government on the dispute was “extremely unfortunate”.

“The administration’s insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people – for which the BJP government is directly responsible,” he wrote on X.

A case has been filed against Sambhal lawmaker Ziaur Rahman Barq, along with Sohail Iqbal, the son of local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, from the Samajwadi Party. Authorities have accused them of inciting violence, mobilising crowds, and instigating unrest, India Today reported.

Those who lost lives during the clashes have been identified as Nauman, Bilal, Naim, and Mohammad Kaif. While there are claims that the victims sustained bullet injuries, police said the exact cause of the deaths will be determined through autopsies.