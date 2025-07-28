Two dead after jumping monkeys trigger stampede at Indian temple

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least two people died and many were injured in a stampede after a live wire broken by a monkey caused panic among Hindu devotees outside a temple in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Worshippers panicked and tried to flee the area after a group of monkeys jumped on an electric wire, which snapped and electrocuted people at the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in the Barabanki region of the northern state.

At least 19 people suffered electric shocks, while more than two dozen others were hurt in the ensuing stampede-like situation, district magistrate Shashank Tripathi said.

The incident took place at around 2am local time on Sunday, as a crowd of worshippers began arriving at the temple for their Monday offerings during the holy month of Shravan – a sacred period in the Hindu calendar when many observe fasts on Mondays.

Mr Tripathi said the snapped electric wire caused current to flow through three tin sheds at the temple complex.

“Devotees were offering prayers when a monkey jumped onto an electric wire, causing it to fall on a shed. This led to an electric current passing through the structure. Medical treatment of the injured is underway. Around 19 people were injured, with two in serious condition,” he told reporters.

open image in gallery Police officials stand guard near the site of a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar in Uttarakhand ( AFP via Getty Images )

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of those affected, announcing that compensation of Rs 500,000 (£4,300) each would be paid to the families of the deceased.

It was the second such deadly incident involving devotees on the same day. In the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, at least eight people died and 30 were injured in a crowd crush at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar.

That incident reportedly began after a rumour spread that an electric line had snapped, causing panic among people at the staircase leading to the temple.

Accidents involving large crowds are not uncommon at religious gatherings in India and are often blamed on poor crowd management.

In February, scores of Hindu pilgrims were killed in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India’s Prayagraj – with tolls compiled by multiple investigations by media outlets far exceeding official figures.