Two dead after jumping monkeys trigger stampede at Indian temple
Two stampede incidents within 24 hours in northern India have killed a total of 10 people
At least two people died and many were injured in a stampede after a live wire broken by a monkey caused panic among Hindu devotees outside a temple in Uttar Pradesh, India.
Worshippers panicked and tried to flee the area after a group of monkeys jumped on an electric wire, which snapped and electrocuted people at the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in the Barabanki region of the northern state.
At least 19 people suffered electric shocks, while more than two dozen others were hurt in the ensuing stampede-like situation, district magistrate Shashank Tripathi said.
The incident took place at around 2am local time on Sunday, as a crowd of worshippers began arriving at the temple for their Monday offerings during the holy month of Shravan – a sacred period in the Hindu calendar when many observe fasts on Mondays.
Mr Tripathi said the snapped electric wire caused current to flow through three tin sheds at the temple complex.
“Devotees were offering prayers when a monkey jumped onto an electric wire, causing it to fall on a shed. This led to an electric current passing through the structure. Medical treatment of the injured is underway. Around 19 people were injured, with two in serious condition,” he told reporters.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of those affected, announcing that compensation of Rs 500,000 (£4,300) each would be paid to the families of the deceased.
It was the second such deadly incident involving devotees on the same day. In the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, at least eight people died and 30 were injured in a crowd crush at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar.
That incident reportedly began after a rumour spread that an electric line had snapped, causing panic among people at the staircase leading to the temple.
Accidents involving large crowds are not uncommon at religious gatherings in India and are often blamed on poor crowd management.
In February, scores of Hindu pilgrims were killed in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India’s Prayagraj – with tolls compiled by multiple investigations by media outlets far exceeding official figures.
