Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India’s Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to two Muslim activists who have been languishing in jail without trial over a conspiracy charge linked to one of the country’s deadliest episodes of sectarian violence.

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were arrested five years ago under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allegedly inciting rioting in the capital Delhi.

The counterterrorism law allows prolonged detention of a suspect without trial or charge.

The violence left 53 people dead, most of them Muslims, and took place amid mass protests against a controversial 2019 citizenship law that critics said discriminated against the religious minority.

The Supreme Court granted bail to five accused in the same case but noted that Mr Khalid and Mr Imam had a "central role in the conspiracy”.

It also said the delay in putting them on trial was not a sufficient ground for granting bail.

"Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused," the court said.

The court last month reserved its ruling on a separate special leave petition filed by the suspects challenging a September order of the Delhi High Court that refused them bail.

Prosecutors representing the Delhi police had opposed Mr Khalid and Mr Imam's requests for bail, claiming the violence was not spontaneous but a deliberate plot intended to tarnish India's global image.

The prosecutors claimed that both student activists had made provocative speeches at the time and instigated violence. Their lawyers said there was no evidence linking them to the violence and denied the charges against them.

open image in gallery File. Security personnel patrol a street following sectarian riots in Delhi on 28 February 2020 ( AFP via Getty )

In the wake of the 2020 violence, the Delhi police charged dozens of Muslims in similar cases and held them in prolonged detention. Many of the cases unravelled because the police were unable to provide evidence linking the detainees to the violence.

Mr Khalid on Monday said he was "really happy for others who got bail", according to his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri. “So relieved," he told her, adding that "this is life now".

Mr Khalid’s bail pleas have been rejected by different courts on at least five separate occasions. He was allowed two brief releases in 2024 and 2025 to attend family weddings.

Mr Imam's uncle expressed shock over the apex court's refusal to grant bail to his nephew. “I am very shocked to learn about the judgment. I had high hopes that the court would grant bail this time, as every point during the arguments indicated that Mr Sharjeel Imam is innocent," Arshad Imam was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

"Still, as an Indian, I respect the verdict of the court. I am hopeful that my nephew is innocent and he will definitely get bail, no matter how much delay there is.”

Last week, eight US lawmakers wrote to India's ambassador in Washington expressing concern over Mr Khalid's prolonged pretrial detention. They urged Indian authorities to grant him a fair and timely trial.

"Umar Khalid has been detained without bail for 5 years under UAPA, which independent human rights experts have warned may contravene international standards of equality before the law, due process and proportionality,” they said.

“India must uphold the rights of individuals to receive a trial with reasonable time or be released and be presumed innocent until proven guilty."

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote a note of support to Mr Khalid last week. "I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume oneself. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you," it read.

International human rights groups have also repeatedly urged Khalid’s and Imam's release, saying their detention suppresses dissent and breaches fundamental legal protections.

Amnesty International, in a statement last year, said Mr Khalid's "imprisonment without trial exemplifies derailment of justice" and is "emblematic of a broader pattern of repression faced by those who dare to exercise their rights to freedom of expression”.