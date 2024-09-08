Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A man accused of filming and sharing a video of a woman being raped on a footpath in India has been taken into custody, said police on Saturday.

The incident occurred on 5 September on a busy footpath in Ujjain in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. It comes in the wake of widespread protests against last month’s rape and murder of a resident doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.

According to Ujjain superintendent of police, Pradeep Sharma, the investigators are still questioning the accused to understand his motive behind filming the video and whether it was part of a conspiracy.

Mr Sharma said that the police deployed district police, cyber, and social media teams to identify the accused, who was found to have a previous criminal record.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Salim, an auto rickshaw driver in Ujjain.

The woman, a ragpicker, was raped by the accused, identified only as Lokesh, who was arrested within two hours of the police complaint being filed by the survivor. Lokesh had allegedly promised to marry the woman, made her drink liquor, and then raped her, police said.

Several people witnessed the incident, but instead of intervening, they filmed videos that were later shared on social media.

“Lokesh later fled from the spot. After the woman filed a complaint when the effect of alcohol wore off, Lokesh was arrested,” said Kotwali area’s city superintendent of police Om Prakash Mishra, PTI reported.

The incident has stirred a political row, with the opposition Congress questioning the law and order situation in the state and the safety of women in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Chief minister Mohan Yadav has promised strict action in the case, accusing the opposition of politicising the crime.

“No one will be spared. Be it Ujjain or (anywhere in) the state, we are committed to good governance under the leadership of the prime minister [Narendra Modi],” said Mr Yadav of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ujjain is the hometown of Mr Yadav, who also holds the portfolio of home ministry. He said, “those who are doing politics should look into their own affairs”.

He added: “It will be understandable if they take care of the states ruled by them. They do not open their mouths on the incident in Kolkata (rape-murder of a trainee doctor).”

"The incident of a woman being assaulted in broad daylight on the sidewalk in Ujjain is extremely horrifying,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on social media on Friday.

“Today, the entire nation is stunned, wondering where our society is headed. According to reports, instead of rescuing the woman, passersby were making videos."

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users expressing horror and disgust at the incident.

Journalist Shuja ul Haq wrote: "Woman raped on the roadside in broad daylight at a busy intersection in Ujjain, MP. The crime seen by plenty of passersby. Some even film it. Shocking that nobody intervened."

Journalist Rohini Singh added: "A man rapes a woman on a busy footpath in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. People passing by shot videos instead of stopping the heinous crime.

“The same sick people will be outraging on Facebook demanding death for rape. Meanwhile, women in India continue to be brutalised.”

“A woman is raped in broad daylight on a road in Ujjain. Business as usual. Videos are made. Sold & circulated,” wrote journalist Swati Chaturvedi. “No one man or woman intervenes even uses the phone they film with to call the cops. We are a sick country & the rape capital of the world.”