Trump’s tariffs are killing Kashmir’s centuries-old carpet industry

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, a former carpet weaver in India's Jammu and Kashmir, has abandoned his 35-year craft to sell tea by Dal Lake. Increased US tariffs left him unable to afford his children's school fees or medicine for his family of six.

Thousands of Indian artisans and weavers have been battered by US President Donald Trump's August move to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50%. Bhat, 49, hired a weaver to finish his last carpet before giving up his tools.

"This profession is dying," he told Reuters, days before his career change. The US buys nearly 60% of India's handmade carpets, according to industry estimates.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir, with a handicraft industry that, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Industry Chamber, employs about 400,000 people, is known for its Persian-style tufted and knotted varieties.

Genuine hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets are typically made from pure silk, and sometimes pure wool, which is more challenging. Generations of artisans have for centuries handed down the craft to ensure its survival, and while the carpets are sold for quite a sum, most craftspeople can barely make ends meet.

open image in gallery Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, 49, a carpet weaver, looks on as he sells tea while waiting for customers on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir ( REUTERS )

Indian carpet and handicraft exports fell more than 16% in September from a year earlier, according to data from the trade ministry, forcing small manufacturers to cut jobs and shelve expansion plans.

"Business is slowing down because of the increase in U.S. tariffs ... many workers are losing jobs and shifting to other work, causing a loss of traditional skills," said Mujtaba Qadri of M&K Exports, which sells shawls and rugs - mainly to the U.S.

A trade ministry official said New Delhi is trying to help affected exporters with financial incentives and by getting them to sell to new markets. But local exporters warned that this could take time.

open image in gallery Maimoona Jan, 42, works on Sozni, a traditional needlepoint embroidery, on a shawl at a workshop in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir. ( REUTERS )

The tariffs are affecting the peak export season from October to December and winter orders are getting stuck, leaving unsold goods in warehouses while threatening to wipe out an entire business cycle.

Third-generation carpet maker Mohammed Yaqoob Bafanda, 40, says the tariffs are just the latest blow to an already struggling industry.

His family business has shrunk from 100 handlooms during his father's time to around 20 now, with the number of weavers also dropping from 300 to only "four or five", he said.

"If a 50% tax continues, this industry will collapse," Bafanda said. "I have 40 to 50 carpets in stock and no buyers."

Additional reporting by AP.