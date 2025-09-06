Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi have insisted their much-vaunted personal relationship still stands strong despite Washington imposing eye-watering 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports.

The US president has rued Mr Modi's growing proximity with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping following a meeting of the trio at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin last week.

Mr Modi and Mr Putin were seen holding hands and chatting before sharing a car ride to their venue for bilateral talks. Images of the three most powerful Brics leaders coming together triggered outrage from Mr Trump, who claimed the US had "lost India and Russia to the deepest, darkest, China".

He shared an old image of the three leaders, adding: “May they have a long and prosperous future together.”

Indian exporters are reeling in the wake of Mr Trump's 50 per cent tariff on most Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing Russian weapons and oil, which Washington says helps finance Russia’s war in Ukraine.

However, on Friday, Mr Trump told reporters at the Oval Office that he will "always be friends with (Narendra) Modi".

"He’s a great prime minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment," the US president added.

"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."

Mr Trump said he was "very disappointed" that India was buying "so much oil" from Russia. "We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, a very high tariff. I get along very well with [Narendra] Modi, he's great. He was here a couple of months ago," he added.

Critics of Mr Trump's policy say New Delhi has been selectively targeted for purchasing Russian oil while the EU continues to import liquefied natural gas from Russia. Despite mounting US pressure, New Delhi and Moscow intend to increase their annual trade by 50 per cent to $100bn (£74bn) over the next five years.

When asked how trade talks were proceeding with India and other nations, Mr Trump said: "They are going great. Other countries are doing great. We're doing great with all of them."

The trade talks between India and the US broke down after five rounds of negotiations, with disagreements about opening India’s vast farm and dairy sectors to US imports, and stopping Russian oil purchases.

India's Modi responded to Mr Trump's remarks, saying: "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate president Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties.

“India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," Mr Modi wrote on X.

Mr Modi is under tremendous domestic pressure to stand up to his long-term friend, Mr Trump, amid outrage over behaviour that Indian commentators and opposition parties say is tantamount to bullying.