Tesla marks major step towards entry into India’s EV market with new job listings

Tesla has started recruiting in India, marking a significant step toward its long-anticipated entry into the country’s electric vehicle (EV) market.

The US-based carmaker has posted job openings for 13 positions across Mumbai and Delhi, indicating that it is actively working on establishing its presence.

The hiring spree follows a meeting between Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Washington last week, where they discussed mobility, technology, and innovation.

While Tesla has not officially announced a launch date for vehicle sales in India, the recruitment drive suggests that the company is laying the groundwork for future operations.

According to job listings on LinkedIn, Tesla is looking for candidates in various roles, including service technicians, advisory positions, customer engagement managers, and delivery operations specialists. Most of these positions require employees to be physically present at Tesla locations in Mumbai or Delhi, suggesting that the company is setting up local offices or service centres.

Tesla has considered entering the Indian market for several years but has faced obstacles, particularly the country’s high import duties on EVs. The government imposes tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imported electric cars, making Tesla’s vehicles significantly more expensive compared to locally produced alternatives. Mr Musk has repeatedly urged India to reduce these duties, arguing that lower tariffs would allow Tesla to test demand before committing to local manufacturing.

Recent policy changes, however, have made the Indian market more attractive. The government recently reduced the basic customs duty on luxury EVs priced above $40,000 (£31,700) from 110 per cent to 70 per cent, potentially easing Tesla’s entry.

While India’s EV sector remains small compared to China’s – where 11 million electric cars were sold last year – demand is rising as the government promotes cleaner energy and offers incentives for EV adoption.

Tesla’s expansion into India also comes at a time of broader trade negotiations between India and the United States. Following the Modi-Musk meeting, former US president Donald Trump noted that both countries were working to address trade imbalances and strengthen defence ties, including discussions on potential F-35 fighter jet deals.

Although Tesla has not confirmed whether it will begin by importing cars or establishing a local production facility, analysts suggest the company may test the waters with imports before making a long-term investment decision. With hiring now underway, Tesla’s long-awaited entry into India appears to be moving forward.

Additional reporting by agencies