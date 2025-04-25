More than 1,000 people stranded in India’s Sikkim after landslides

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 1,000 people were left stranded in the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim after landslides in the high-altitude region cut off access to several areas.

Incessant rainfall over the last few days in northern Sikkim triggered landslides on Thursday in Munshithang region along the popular tourist trail of Lachen-Chungthang and the Lachung area. The landslides left the picturesque towns of Lachen and Lachung grappling with disrupted connectivity, with many roads closed at night, leaving hundreds of people stranded in the upper reaches.

Senior police officer Sonam Detchu Bhutia said around 1,500 tourists had been taken to safer villages to spend the night before being rescued on Friday.

He said the tourists were stranded along with their vehicles on roads closed by landslides, the Hindustan Times reported.

They spent the night in police stations, temples, a security forces camp, and in the homes of local villagers.

People walk as vehicles are buried by a landslide on the national highway connecting Srinagar and Jammu in Kashmir, India ( EPA )

Many tourists remained trapped in Lachen and Lachung following heavy rains on Thursday, effectively isolating the popular tourist destinations.

The landslides had forced the closure of the road to Chungthang at night, though daytime access remained.

Authorities urged tourists to stay lodged in their hotels and safer areas until the roads were cleared and the situation improved.

The district administration suspended all travel permits until Friday and cancelled those issued in advance.

Sikkim receives heavy rainfall during the June–September monsoon, which often triggers landslides.

Last June, heavy rains stranded 1,200 tourists as well as 15 foreigners, requiring Indian army rescues.

Lachen was hit hard in October 2023 after a glacial lake outburst caused a flood that killed at least 40 people and left many missing.

The Lhonak lake in the mountainous state burst its banks after a cloudburst. It led to the destruction of the Chungthang dam, a 1,200MW hydroelectric project, which caused severe flooding in the Teesta river.

Meanwhile, a night of torrential rain earlier this week triggered flash floods and landslides in the northern Jammu region’s Ramban area, cutting off the main highway connecting Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of India and leaving over 500 people stranded.

At least three people died and one was missing in the disaster.