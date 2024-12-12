Boy, 5, stuck in 150ft well for three days declared dead after being pulled out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A five-year-old boy was declared dead after being pulled out of a 150ft-borewell in western India following a 56-hour rescue operation.

Aryan Meena, who lived in the Dausa district of Rajasthan state, was trapped in the narrow well for three days after falling into it while playing on Monday afternoon.

The boy, wearing pants and a t-shirt, had to endure plummeting winter temperatures inside the well as well as hunger and thirst.

Children and even adult people dying from falling into open borewells is not uncommon in rural India where they are dug to pump water for irrigation and drinking and left abandoned after they run dry.

The boy fell inside the uncovered well at around 3pm on 9 December and villagers reported hearing his screams.

The rescue team that brought him out said he was trapped between old pipes.

open image in gallery Rescue teams work to save a five-year-old boy who fell inside an 150ft deep borewell in Rajasthan, India ( Screengrab/PTI )

Rescue workers sent an oxygen pipe down to help him breathe as well as a CCTV camera to monitor his condition.

They started digging a vertical tunnel parallel to the well on Tuesday night after initial efforts to pull him out with a rope and other methods failed.

The boy was declared to be in an unconscious state on Tuesday night after no movement was noticed.

National and state disaster response teams engaged in the rescue said they encountered multiple challenges during the operation, including a technical fault in a drilling machine.

The child was pulled out after an almost 56-hour rescue operation that ended at around 11pm on Wednesday.

He was unconscious and a road was cleared to take him to hospital in an ambulance for timely treatment. However, he was declared dead after a series of tests.

“The child was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance that had an advanced life support system but he was already dead,” police said.

"The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible. However, we declared him dead after conducting the ECG test twice on him,” Deepak Sharma, chief medical officer of Government District Hospital Dausa said.

“From our initial examination, it appears he might have hit a hard object or sustained some kind of injury when he fell.”

He said the cause of death would be confirmed by the autopsy.

In recent years, cases of children falling into wells have been reported from across the country.

In April this year, a six-year-old was pulled dead from a borewell after a 40-hour rescue mission in central Madhya Pradesh state. The death prompted chief minister Mohan Yadav to suspend two senior district officials for alleged negligence.

According to data from the National Disaster Response Force, at least 40 children fell into borewells over a decade until 2019, and nearly 70 per cent of the rescue operations to save them failed.