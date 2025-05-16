Indian court slams influencer after 71 suffer reactions to homemade hair oil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Indian influencer has been denied bail by a state high court after more than 70 people allegedly developed eye infections linked to a homemade hair oil he promoted.

The incident in question took place on 16 March at an unauthorised hair treatment camp in Sangrur city, located in the northwestern state of Punjab. Amandeep Singh, who had over 85,000 followers on social media and owns a salon in Sangrur, is accused of claiming his homemade oil could treat baldness, and applying it on attendees.

The attendees were told to wash off the oil after 10-15 minutes as part of the treatment, after which they began to feel a burning sensation in their eyes, as well as redness and swelling on their faces, according to The Times of India.

The oil was being sold for Rs 1,300 (£11.42).

Local media spoke to several doctors in the area, who confirmed treating patients who had attended the camp the next day with these symptoms and diagnosed them as having contact dermatitis. A week later, it was confirmed that a total of 71 people, of the 500 who attended, had adverse effects from the oil.

Doctors also reportedly said that if the oil had affected the cornea, victims could have lost their vision.

The police confirmed that no permission had been granted for the camp.

In court on 12 May, Mr Singh’s counsel argued that the influencer had applied for a patent for his oil and the reactions were because the victims did not apply it correctly. He added that Mr Singh worked as a hairstylist and was trying to help people suffering from hair loss.

Denying him anticipatory bail, the Punjab and Haryana high court came down heavily on influencers peddling unverified and untested products, saying: “This is yet another unfortunate example of internet-famous, unqualified quacks taking advantage of the common man’s insecurities.”

“In a bid to meet fickle societal standards of beauty, vulnerable people go to extreme lengths and even undergo risky procedures. The constant pressure to look a certain way often has a deleterious effect on the mental health of children and adults alike,” the high court observed in its order, according to Live Law.

“In fact, in this day and age where social media and marketing agendas so deeply affect one's self-esteem, we, as a society, must endeavour to promote authenticity over curated perfection.

“Advertising tall, misleading claims without scientific backing must be condemned.”

Mr Singh is reportedly absconding, and one of his associates has been arrested, according to the Hindustan Times.