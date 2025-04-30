Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan said on Wednesday it had "credible intelligence" that India is planning to attack it within days, as soldiers exchanged gunfire along borders and Pakistanis heeded New Delhi's orders to leave the country following last week's deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

India's moves to punish Pakistan after accusing it of backing the attack in Pahalgam, which Islamabad denies, have driven tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals to their highest point since 2019, when they came close to war after a suicide car bombing in Kashmir. The region is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety

Pakistan said the intelligence shows that India plans military action against it in the next 24 to 36 hours "on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement."

There was no immediate comment from Indian officials. However, Indian government officials said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "given complete operational freedom to the armed forces to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam massacre."

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive deliberations.

Last week's attack was claimed by a previously unknown militant group calling itself the Kashmir Resistance. New Delhi describes all militancy in Indian-controlled Kashmir as Pakistan-backed terrorism. Pakistan denies this, and many Muslim Kashmiris consider the militants to be part of a homegrown freedom struggle.

The nuclear-armed neighbors have downgraded diplomatic ties, threatened to suspend key treaties and expelled each other’s nationals. It’s the biggest breakdown in relations since 2019, when a suicide car bombing killed 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan, and Pakistan rejected the accusation.

India has hinted at the possibility of an imminent but limited military strike. Pakistan says it would respond militarily.

Both have nuclear weapons, but as a deterrent

India and Pakistan have built up nuclear arsenals over the years. But their purpose is to stop wars, not start them.

India has a “no first use” policy. That means it will only retaliate with nuclear weapons if there is a nuclear attack on Indian forces or Indian territories.

Pakistan has a different policy, full spectrum deterrence, aimed at using tactical nuclear weapons to counter nuclear threats and conventional military attacks from its bigger, stronger and richer regional rival.

Pakistan has not ruled out using nuclear weapons first if it feels an existential threat. But Pakistan can ill afford to initiate nuclear war with India because of its neighbor's superior firepower. It has lost three conventional wars in the past.

Instead, Pakistan uses its nuclear arsenal to deter India from invasion or massive attack.

open image in gallery Indian naval officers carry a casket containing the body of their fellow officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed by militants at Pahalgam in Indian controlled Kashmir, during his funeral at Karnal, India, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Neither country knows what nuclear weapons the other has or how many. India conducted its first nuclear test in 1974. Pakistan carried out its first in 1988.

Think tanks suggest Pakistan has 170 warheads while India has 172. Some analysis indicates that Pakistan could have more, around 200.

Despite decades of hostility and suspicion, India and Pakistan are signatories to a pact that bars them from attacking each other’s nuclear facilities.

As part of the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, the two sides exchange lists of their nuclear facilities and installations each January. They have exchanged lists for 34 consecutive years.

However, neither country is a signatory to the global Non-Proliferation Treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology.

open image in gallery An Indian policeman stands guard on a road, amid heightened tensions following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, on 26 April 2025 ( Getty Images )

Flare-ups between India and Pakistan have seen targeted attacks and reprisals, escalating slowly while giving each side the option to step back and defuse. Border skirmishes are common.

But there is huge domestic pressure on India to respond this time because most of the victims last week were Indian.

In 2019, following the suicide car bombing, there was a predawn airstrike from India that it said targeted a terrorist training camp in Pakistan. Pakistan later shot down two Indian warplanes in Kashmir and captured a pilot. The pilot was eventually released and the situation began to normalize.

But the episode showed that India was willing to enter Pakistani airspace and launch strikes, setting a new threshold for retaliation.

In the current crisis, the two sides have yet to make a dramatic move. Pakistan has reported seeing Indian fighter jets over its airspace, and has shot down spy drones that it says belong to India.

Retaliation from either country is likely to be along the Line of Control, the de facto border dividing Kashmir, to target army infrastructure or militant facilities. The tactic carries the risk of miscalculation because any casualties could aggravate domestic sentiment.

open image in gallery An Indian paramilitary personnel patrols along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar ( AFP via Getty Images )

With wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and a world in economic chaos, the international community has little appetite for a war in South Asia.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he will reach out to India and Pakistan and urged other foreign governments to step in and calm things down.

Pakistan's wealthy allies in the Gulf have expressed their desire for stability and security, while India has contacted G7 members about the crisis.

China, the most important player in the region, has urged both sides to show restraint. The United Nations has also called on Pakistan and India to deescalate. In short, nobody wants this.