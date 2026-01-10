Six injured after private aircraft makes crash landing in eastern India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nine-seater private aircraft crashed near the city of Rourkela in eastern India’s Odisha state on Saturday, leaving at least six people with minor injuries.

The aircraft, which went down at Jalda village, around 10km from Rourkela, was operated by a private regional carrier named IndiaOne Airlines. It was operating a regular domestic service between Rourkela and state capital Bhubaneswar.

At the time of the crash, it was carrying four passengers and two crew. According to the state’s commerce and transport minister BB Jena, there were no casualties from the crash and passengers suffered “minor” injuries.

“One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying six passengers from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable ... By the grace of God, this is not a major accident,” Mr Jena told reporters.

The Odisha government has informed India’s civil aviation regulator of the incident, and senior officials are expected to visit the crash site, he added.

Prasanna Pradhan, the director of the Biju Patnaik International Airport, an airport serving Bhubaneswar, also confirmed to Indian media that the plane made a crash landing around 10km short of Rourkela and everyone on board was safe.

According to News18, the aircraft encountered technical trouble shortly after attempting to take off for Bhubaneswar and came down near the airstrip area. Fire units from Rourkela and Panposh were rushed to the site, along with emergency response teams.

A mechanical failure is suspected to have caused the crash landing, though officials said a detailed investigation would be conducted to determine the exact reason.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote in a post on X that he was personally monitoring the situation and had directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for those injured.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the plane crash that occurred in Rourkela. The news that all passengers are safe by the grace of Lord Jagannath is reassuring. I have directed that immediate best medical services be provided to those injured in this incident. I am personally monitoring the situation. I am praying at the feet of Lord Sri Jagannath for the swift recovery of all,” Mr Majhi wrote.

India’s aviation sector has been under scrutiny in recent months amid high-profile incidents and wider operational turmoil. In June 2025, Air India Flight 171 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad en route to London, killing 260 people, one of the worst air disasters involving an Indian carrier in decades.

More recently, the country’s largest airline IndiGo faced a major service disruption in December 2025, cancelling thousands of flights and stranding many passengers for more than a week.