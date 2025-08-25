Indian police arrest man accused of burning wife alive over dowry demands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officials in north India’s Uttar Pradesh made multiple arrests on Monday after a woman was allegedly killed over dowry demands by her husband and his family.

According to the complaint filed by 26-year-old Nikki Payla’s family, she was burnt to death by her husband Vipin Bhati on Thursday in the Greater Noida region near capital Delhi after he was unable to extract Rs 3.5m and a luxury car from her family as dowry, police said.

The Uttar Pradesh police said they arrested the main accused, Payla’s husband Bhati, on Sunday and shot him in the leg when he allegedly tried to escape from their custody. The police officials also arrested Mr Bhati’s mother who has also been accused of assaulting and torturing the woman.

On Monday, police officials made further arrests and held Mr Bhati’s father Satya Veer, 55, and his brother Rohit Bhati, 28, at Sirsa Chauraha in the same state, they said.

The police were alerted about the case on Thursday when they received a memo from a private hospital regarding a woman who was being referred to a government hospital in Delhi after suffering major burn injuries.

“We received a memo from Fortis Hospital at Kasna police station that a woman was admitted after she suffered severe burn injuries and was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi,” said Sudhir Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police Greater Noida, reported The Indian Express.

The young woman died on her way to being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, police officials said.

Mr Kumar added that prima facie it seemed the woman was set ablaze using highly flammable paint thinner. He added that the police are investigating the death from all angles and have also taken the videos shared by her family members into consideration. Payla’s sister, Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s younger brother Rohit, shared videos of the alleged assault which have been circulated on social media.

“We received a complaint from her sister against her in-laws and husband, and filed the First Information Report,” said police official Dharmendra Shukla.

The Independent has not verified the authenticity of the videos.

According to Payla’s family, the two women were facing torture and incessant demands for dowry since their marriage in 2016. They said they had already given the the Bhati family a Scorpio SUV car, a Royal Enfield motorcycle and gold jewellery. The family also allegedly sought Rs3,600,000 (£30,400) in cash and a luxury car.

After his arrest on Sunday, Mr Bhati denied killing his wife.

“I have no remorse. I haven’t killed her. She died on her own. Husbands and wives often have fights…it is very common,” he told news agency ANI.

Every year, between 2017 and 2022, an average of 7,000 cases of dowry deaths were reported across India, according to the country’s National Crime Records Bureau. The actual estimate is expected to be higher as several cases go unreported.