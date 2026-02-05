Woman injured after dozens of gas-filled balloons explode inside lift
Authorities say investigation is underway to determine whether balloons were filled with hydrogen rather than helium
Two people were injured after a cluster of gas-filled balloons exploded inside a residential building’s lift in Mumbai, causing a brief fireball that was captured on CCTV.
Police said a man and a woman suffered burn injuries in the incident, which occurred in Goregaon, a western suburb of the coastal city, on Tuesday evening. A case has since been registered against the balloon seller, officials said.
CCTV footage from inside the elevator shows a woman entering first with a small trolley bag, followed by a man carrying more than a dozen balloons packed inside a large polythene sack. Moments later, as another man attempts to step into the lift, the balloons suddenly ignite, filling the confined space with flames.
The fire briefly obscures the camera before all three rush out of the lift. The man carrying the balloons is seen stumbling to the floor after exiting.
Police said the injured man and woman were treated for burns.
It was unclear what type of gas was used to inflate the balloons.
Helium, commonly used for balloons, is not flammable. Hydrogen-filled balloons, in contrast, are highly combustible and can ignite easily in enclosed spaces or near heat sources. Authorities said investigations were underway to determine whether hydrogen was used.
A video of the incident has been circulated widely on social media, renewing safety concerns over the use of hydrogen balloons, which have been linked to a series of similar accidents.
Hydrogen balloons exploded during a wedding ceremony in India last year, leaving the bride and groom with burn injuries.
In another incident, a woman suffered burns when balloons she was holding ignited near candles on a birthday cake.
The Mumbai police urged the public to exercise caution and warned balloon sellers against using flammable gases, particularly in residential buildings and enclosed areas.
