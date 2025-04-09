Mumbai 26/11 attacks mastermind loses appeal against US extradition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is likely to be extradited to India from the US soon, following the US Supreme Court’s rejection of his plea to block the extradition.

A multi-agency Indian team is reportedly in the US to finalise legal and procedural steps to bring him to India.

Mr Rana, 64, currently jailed in Los Angeles, had argued in his application that extradition would violate US laws and the UN Convention Against Torture “because there are substantial grounds for believing that, if extradited to India, the petitioner will be in danger of being subjected to torture”.

“The likelihood of torture in this case is even higher though as petitioner faces acute risk as a Muslim of Pakistani origin charged in the Mumbai attacks,” the application stated.

A team of three senior officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with three officials from Indian intelligence agencies, has arrived in the US to take custody of Mr Rana, according to sources in the Indian home ministry, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court rejected the Pakistan-born, Canadian physician’s plea seeking to halt his extradition to India.

The Indian officials reportedly departed for the US on Sunday after receiving confirmation of a “surrender warrant”, a legal requirement that allows a fugitive to be handed over to a foreign state, the outlet said.

Mr Rana is known to have links with David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that resulted in the deaths of 166 people. Headley had conducted reconnaissance of the attack sites and played a central role in planning the assault.

The coordinated three-day assault, which began on 26 November 2008, targeted several locations in Mumbai, including luxury hotels, a train station, and a Jewish centre, resulting in 166 fatalities. India holds the Pakistan-based Islamist group Lashkar-e-Taiba responsible for planning and executing the attacks, although the Pakistani government denies any involvement.

Mr Rana is accused of providing support to Headley during the lead-up to the attacks. His extradition to India was earlier approved by Donald Trump, who had publicly stated that Mr Rana should face justice for his alleged involvement in the deadly assault.

The US Supreme Court first rejected Mr Rana’s plea against his extradition to India on 21 January. His surrender to the NIA had earlier been approved by the Trump administration during prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington in February.

Mr Rana challenged this decision by filing a review petition – first before a single judge of the Supreme Court in February, and later before Chief Justice John Roberts – seeking an emergency stay on his extradition. But the US Supreme Court rejected his plea.

In February this year, during a press conference with Mr Modi, Mr Trump announced that the United States had approved the extradition of Mr Rana.

“I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. So he is going to be going back to India to face justice,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.

Although Mr Trump did not name the individual during the press conference, a joint statement issued later by both countries identified the person as Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin and a Chicago-based businessman.

India Today reported, citing sources, that Mr Rana is expected to be in India on 10 April.

The outlet reported that a special aircraft has been arranged to transport Mr Rana, with a brief stop planned at an undisclosed location before continuing to New Delhi.

The operation is being closely overseen by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in coordination with senior officials from the NIA and the ministry of home affairs.

According to The Times of India, two prisons — one in Delhi and another in Mumbai — were discreetly directed to make special arrangements in accordance with recommendations from the US judiciary concerning the handling of extradited individuals. Initially, Mr Rana is expected to remain in the custody of the NIA for a few weeks, the outlet reported.

However, a source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express that “there is no formal communication to the Tihar Jail administration, but they have also started a security assessment of his cell; they are likely to lodge him in a high-security ward. His cell will have CCTV cameras, with in-built bathroom facilities, and they will monitor his activities 24 × 7”.

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar, speaking at a summit organised by News18, responded to a question about Mr Rana’s extradition: “There is nothing new to add on Tahawwur Rana issue. We welcome the decision of the American legal process.”

According to The Hindustan Times, NIA officials hope to obtain further information about the roles of conspirators based in Pakistan, including the alleged involvement of Pakistani Army personnel and ISI operatives in planning and funding the attacks.