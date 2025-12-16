Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delhi’s catastrophic air pollution was thrust into global spotlight this week as heavy smog disrupted flights, forced schools into hybrid mode, and overshadowed a highly publicised visit by football icon Lionel Messi.

Air quality in the Indian capital deteriorated sharply over the weekend, prompting authorities to impose emergency restrictions.

Several monitoring stations recorded air quality index readings at or near the maximum level of 500 on Monday morning, placing Delhi firmly in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day, according to official data.

The thick smog reduced visibility to dangerous levels at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, grounding and delaying hundreds of flights.

At least 228 flights were cancelled and more than 400 delayed on Monday, according to airline and airport data. Five inbound flights were diverted while carriers including IndiGo and Air India warned of continuing disruption.

The pollution also delayed Messi’s arrival in Delhi for the final leg of his G.O.A.T Tour. His chartered flight was scheduled to land before 11am but only touched down after 2.30pm, pushing back his appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by several hours.

Fans display a banner at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium during Lionel Messi’s visit on 15 December 2025 ( Getty )

By the time the Argentine star appeared alongside Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, anger over air quality had taken over. As Ms Gupta stepped onto the stage, sections of the crowd in the stadium chanted “AQI, AQI”, a reference to the air quality index, with the slogans continuing until her departure.

She was booed while leaving the venue, according to attendees quoted by local media.

The crisis also affected India’s prime minister on Monday morning. Narendra Modi’s departure for a three-nation tour was delayed by around an hour because of low visibility. A planned meeting between Mr Modi and Messi was cancelled after the footballer’s delayed arrival.

In recent weeks, several protests have erupted across Delhi over air pollution. People have stood wearing oxygen masks at Jantar Mantar and police have arrested multiple protesters from demonstrations near India Gate.

The pollution has caused schools to shift to online mode for younger children and to hybrid for higher classes and led authorities to suspend construction activity, including for public infrastructure projects.

The entry of older diesel trucks into the city has been banned and residents have been urged to stay indoors, particularly those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Foreign missions issued health advisories as conditions worsened. Singapore’s embassy warned its people to limit outdoor activity, wear masks when stepping outside and monitor airport advisories, offering consular assistance if needed.

India’s pollution watchdog said the sudden deterioration was driven by high moisture levels and shifting wind patterns that trapped emissions close to the ground, allowing smog to accumulate rapidly.

Delhi, home to around 30 million people, experiences severe pollution almost every winter as cold air traps emissions from vehicles, construction, industry and seasonal crop burning in neighbouring states.

With air quality expected to remain poor in the coming days, officials warned that the emergency restrictions could stay in place until weather conditions improved.