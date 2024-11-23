Modi’s party and allies set for big election win in India’s richest state

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are set to retain power in India’s richest state in a major boost to prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party.

The Mahayuti alliance led by Mr Modi’s BJP is on course to win 221 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, home to India’s financial and entertainment capital Mumbai. The BJP alone is set to take more than 100 seats.

Senior state BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the new chief minister will be decided after a consultation with all allied parties. “The Mahayuti government,” incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde, of the Shiv Sena party, said, “has achieved undisputed and resounding success”.

The result is a shot in the arm for Mr Modi’s party after what was seen as a disappointing general election performance earlier in the year. The BJP lost its parliamentary majority in May and was compelled to depend on mercurial regional allies to rule.

The party regained some momentum last month when it won the election in the northern state of Haryana, defying expectations.

The result in Maharashtra is seen as more significant given the western state carries far greater economic, electoral and political heft. The BJP, in fact, is on its way to register its best electoral performance ever in the state.

open image in gallery BJP supporters celebrate the election result in Maharashtra in Mumbai ( EPA )

The main opposition Congress party and its partners, meanwhile, are set to keep power in the eastern Jharkhand state with 47 of the 81 seats, according to latest figures from the election commission.

The alliance, by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, is expected to defeat the BJP and its allies who were criticised during the campaign for trying to polarise voters along Hindu-Muslim religious lines.

These victories can help the political parties have more of their representatives in the upper house of parliament, which is key for passing countrywide legislation.

The campaign for the elections saw the BJP seek to attract voters by promising INR1,500 ($18) a month to over 20 million women in the 21-65 age group whose families earn less than 250,000 ($3,010) annually.

The Congress party promised to provide double that amount along with free rides on public buses.

The final results are expected later on Saturday.