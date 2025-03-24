Comedy club vandalised after Indian comedian makes joke about state leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A comedian popular for his biting political humour is being investigated for possible defamation over jokes made about an Indian state leader who is an ally of prime minister Narendra Modi, in yet another case raising questions over freedom of speech in the country.

Police in the western city of Mumbai opened an investigation on Monday against Kunal Kamra over a comedy skit referring to Eknath Shinde, the second highest elected leader of Maharashtra state, following a complaint filed by a politician from Shinde's Shiv Sena party.

Kamra had made the remarks in a comedy skit, but it was unclear when the performance took place.

A video clip of the skit Kamra posted on his Instagram profile on Sunday showed him taunting Shinde in a parody song. Kamra's use of the term “traitor” particularly trigged Shiv Sena party workers and on Sunday they ransacked the studio where he had performed the skit.

Police are also investigating the vandalism.

One lawmaker from the party threatened Kamra on Sunday, saying he would be chased by the party workers throughout the country.

“You will be forced to flee India,” lawmaker Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra said in a video message.

Shinde has not commented about the matter.

Kamra has made no comment on the investigation, but late on Sunday he shared on his Instagram a picture of himself holding the Indian Constitution with caption: “The only way forward.”

The Habitat Comedy Club, where Kamra had performed, has now said it is shutting down following the vandalism.

“We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us,” it said in a statement on Monday, adding that the club will remain shut “till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy.”

Kamra has faced the ire of Hindu nationalist groups and political parties in the past, particularly for jokes about Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party politicians.

Other Indian comedians have been arrested or had shows cancelled for making fun of politicians or making references to the Hindu religion or national icons.