Violent protests rock Indian state over controversial Muslim land law

Violent protests against a controversial Muslim land law in the Indian state of West Bengal have killed at least three people and sent hundreds fleeing their homes during deadly weekend clashes.

Angry protesters in Murshidabad district of the eastern state set fire to shopping malls and cars, hurled bombs, and attacked a Hindu home, stabbing two people on Saturday, police said. Another person who was shot during the clashes succumbed to his injuries.

Fresh violence broke out in the South 24 Parganas district of the state on Monday, with rioters setting vehicles on fire even as a large contingent of police remained deployed in the streets.

The protesters clashed with the police as they were stopped from marching towards capital Kolkata. Authorities deployed troops in the violence-hit areas of the state after a court order.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in the Murshidabad district and internet services were suspended to control the escalating violence.

Indian Muslim groups protest against Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Kolkata ( EPA )

The Indian parliament passed a controversial bill, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, that will make changes in the management of Waqf properties – assets donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes, like mosques, schools, or orphanages.

The law would seek to make changes to the Waqf Boards, which oversee these properties, valued at Rs 1.2 trillion (£10.58bn) across 870,000 properties in the country, according to reports.

Muslim groups and opposition political parties have condemned the law and said it aimed to alienate and discriminate against Muslims. Mr Modi and officials in his party denied the allegations and said the law is aimed at "pro-Muslim reform".

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on people to maintain peace while reminding them of their right to protest peacefully.

“Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission. I will request people not to take the law into their own hands. To protect the law, we have custodians and do not need any demon,” she said.

“There will be many provocations but you should not be provoked,” she added.

Mr Modi's party has accused Ms Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, BJP’s bitter rival which rules West Bengal, of appeasing Muslims in order to win votes.

The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations and criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for polarising people on religious lines. More than 200 people have been arrested in the state following the clashes with more than 10 formal complaints lodged at the police stations till Monday.

Police officer Rajeev Kumar said the situation was "fully under control" as he warned against a wall of "deliberate and concerted" misinformation.

He said some groups are spreading rumours to incite youths for political mileage.

"We are setting up pickets wherever we have received reports that residents are still fearful. The life and property of everyone is our responsibility,” he added.

Nearly 500 people in Murshidabad have crossed a river to flee to the neighbouring Malda district to escape the escalating violence as their businesses and houses came under attack.

People have started arriving on boats, crossing the Bhagirathi river, Sulekha Choudhury, a local administration official, said. She added that they have been provided with food and shelter. "The number of people who have arrived till Saturday night crossed 500, with most of them being women," she said. However, other public officials claimed the number of people fleeing to Malda have increased. Protesters in neighbouring Assam also turned to violence as hundreds gathered in the Cachar district to protest against the law.

People allegedly pelted stones at the police who responded by baton-charging protesters. District officials issued prohibitory orders to prevent “potential disruption of public tranquility”.