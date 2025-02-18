Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of a 20-year-old Nepali student at an Indian university has triggered protests, a diplomatic response from Nepal, and scrutiny over the institution’s handling of harassment allegations.

Students from Nepal at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in the eastern state of Odisha staged demonstrations after third-year BTech student Prakriti Lamsal was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday. Tensions escalated when university authorities initially attempted to evict students from Nepal in response to the protests, prompting intervention from Nepal’s government.

Police in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar arrested Advik Srivastava, a 21-year-old student in connection with the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pinak Mishra, confirmed the arrest, stating that Mr Srivastava has been booked under sections of Indian law related to abetment of suicide.

"The accused student is in police custody and subjected to interrogation. The police have seized the mobile phone, laptop, and other gadgets of the deceased woman. We are undertaking a scientific investigation into the matter," he said, according to news outlet NDTV.

According to the police, the victim’s cousin Siddhant Sigdel filed a complaint claiming that the accused was harassing her. According to the First Information Report, the first step in any police procedure in India, the complainant suspected the accused was blackmailing his cousin, The Indian Express reported. Students alleged that she had sought help from the university’s International Relations Office (IRO), which had attempted to mediate between the two parties but took no formal action against Mr Srivastava.

KIIT registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty told the Indian Express that a complaint had been lodged with the IRO regarding “misbehaviour” by the accused but said no written documentation was kept.

“The IRO officials then called both students, counselled them, and also warned the accused not to do so in the future,” he was quoted as saying.

Following the student’s death, more than 500 Nepali students staged protests on campus, blocking roads and demanding accountability. Tensions flared further when the university administration allegedly issued an order on Monday directing all Nepali students to leave the campus immediately. The students were transported in buses to railway stations, where they were told to return home, reported local outlets.

"The university is closed sine die for all the International students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on 17 February 2025," read a notice shared on social media.

The decision sparked outrage in Nepal, leading to direct diplomatic engagement. Nepal’s embassy in New Delhi contacted university authorities, urging them to ensure the safety of the Nepali students.

Prime minister KP Sharma Oli intervened, dispatching two officials to Bhubaneswar to counsel students and assess the situation.

Amid mounting pressure, the university reversed its decision and issued a statement inviting Nepali students to return. “The KIIT administration has taken all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume academic activities,” the statement read. Students were urged to “return and resume classes”.

The university also issued an apology saying: “KIIT authorities and entire staff deeply regrets the incident”. Two security personnel have been terminated and two senior hostel officials and an IRO administrative officer have been suspended pending enquiry.

KIIT has also created a control room to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the campus.

Despite the appeal, uncertainty lingered among the students. Some expressed reluctance to return, fearing continued neglect of their concerns.

Authorities deployed additional police personnel inside and outside the campus to maintain order. Security has been tightened around the university premises, and the woman’s hostel room has been sealed. Her family has arrived in Bhubaneswar to collect her remains following a post-mortem examination.

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu issued a statement reassuring Nepal of India’s commitment to protecting its students.

“Nepali students studying in India form an important facet of enduring people-to-people links. The government of India will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure their well-being,” the statement read.