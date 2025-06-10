Why is this Indian state asking to kill protected wild animals?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kerala is asking the Indian government for permission to kill wild animals when they enter villages and threaten lives or damage property.

The southern state’s government is demanding changes to the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 to let local officials deal swiftly with such animals, especially species that are currently fully protected under the law.

Under the Indian wildlife law, animals listed in Schedule I get the highest level of protection and cannot be harmed or killed except in extreme cases. Species in Schedule II have slightly less protection, making it easier for local authorities to manage them when they cause trouble.

Kerala already allows trained local wardens to kill wild boars entering inhabited areas and says that this has helped. Now it wants similar powers to deal with other problem animals that threaten lives and damage property.

Animal attacks are a serious concern in Kerala, with nearly a third of its village councils – 273 out of 941 –identified as conflict hotspots. The main troublemakers include tigers, leopards, elephants, bison, wild boars, bonnet macaques, and peafowl.

While monkeys and peafowl may not threaten human lives, their constant raids devastate crops and force many farmers to abandon their land, according to The Indian Express.

Government data shows that from 2016-17 to January 2025, wildlife attacks in Kerala killed 919 people and injured nearly 9,000.

There are several factors behind the increasing clashes between people and wildlife in Kerala. These include shifting wildlife populations, shrinking and degraded forest habitats, livestock grazing in forested areas, and changing cropping patterns that attract animals to farms.

But a key factor is a population boom in wild pigs and bonnet macaques, which are increasingly invading villages and farms, causing widespread damage and distress.

State authorities say the current legal framework often delays urgent action during wildlife emergencies, particularly when Schedule I species, like elephants or tigers, are involved.

Under the law, a wild animal can be killed only as a last resort. The local chief wildlife warden must be satisfied that it cannot be captured, tranquilised, or relocated. Even then, captured animals cannot be held in confinement indefinitely.

Adding to the complexity, states must also comply with guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Project Elephant, both of which prioritise non-lethal responses to conflict.

Technically, district collectors — as executive magistrates — have the power to remove public nuisances. But, in practice, a series of court rulings have restricted the use of this authority when it comes to wild animals, effectively tying the hands of local administrators when urgent action is needed.

open image in gallery Kerala is urging federal government to amend the Wildlife Protection Act to permit elimination of all wild animals identified as 'maneaters' ( AFP via Getty )

This legal and procedural maze, state authorities argue, is a major reason why Kerala wants the Wildlife Act amended. Tweaking the law, they say, will allow for faster, more decisive responses to manage escalating human-wildlife conflict.

State forest minister AK Saseendran said Kerala was asking the federal government to amend the Wildlife Protection Act so as to permit the killing of all wild animals identified as maneaters.

“We are not looking for powers for indiscriminate killing of wild animals,” he said. “Culling of animals posing threat to life and cultivation should be allowed for a certain period. The permission can be also region-specific and seasonal. All preventive measures such as fencing have failed to stop animal attacks.”

Kerala is also advocating for the classification of wild boars as vermin for a limited period and for the removal of the bonnet macaque from Schedule I, a status the monkey species was granted only in 2022.

Prior to this listing, the chief wildlife warden had the power to order the capture and relocation of bonnets wreaking havoc in human settlements.

open image in gallery File. An elephant walks past wild boars and a peacock at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve ( AFP via Getty )

Another key proposed tweak is to decentralise authority by transferring the power to issue “kill permits” from the chief wildlife warden to the chief conservators of forests. As senior regional officials, chief conservators can assess situations more quickly and respond with context-specific decisions.

Kerala’s proposal also includes provisions for region-specific culling of “maneaters” such as leopards and tigers in zones with high levels of conflict. The aim is to develop clear guidelines that ensure such measures are used responsibly and do not lead to indiscriminate killings or misuse of the law.

The proposal has drawn strong reactions from conservationists and ecologists. Critics argue that relaxing protections and permitting culling could set a dangerous precedent, particularly for species already vulnerable due to habitat loss.

Wildlife experts also warn of ecological disruption, noting that key species from an area could have cascading effects on the ecosystem.