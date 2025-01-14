Police in India arrest 44 men accused of raping girl over five year period

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in India have arrested 44 men accused of raping an 18-year-old girl over a period of five years.

Officer in the southern state of Kerala made the arrests on Tuesday, in a case that has shocked the coastal tourist resort.

The victim, an athlete who belongs to the so-called lower caste community known as Dalits, told police in a statement that she was sexually abused by 62 people over a period of five years.

Local media reported that four of the accused were minors.

Police have identified 58 of those men, some of whom are minors and arrested 44 over the last two days, officials said.

“We have identified the remaining 14 and they would be arrested soon,” the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Pathanamthitta district where the crimes took place, PS Nandakumar, told Reuters.

open image in gallery Students hold posters and shout slogans during a march in Varanasi on 20 August 2024, amid nationwide strike by medical practitioners to condemn rape ( AFP via Getty Images )

The case came to light after the girl narrated the gang rape to a volunteer during a gender awareness programme. Nandkumar, who heads the investigation, said details of how the crimes were committed were still being investigated.

In her statement to the police, the victim said abuse began when she was 13 after her neighbour allegedly raped her.

Under Indian law, accused in rape cases that involve lower castes do not immediately get bail. Reuters was not able to reach any of the accused for a comment.

There were more than 31,000 reported rapes in 2022 in India, the latest year for which data is available, and conviction rates are notoriously low.

The rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the eastern city of Kolkata caused outrage across the country last year, with protests and street marches calling for action against the accused.