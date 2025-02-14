Three people dead after elephants spooked by temple fireworks go on rampage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people died and 35 others were severely injured when two elephants went on a rampage during a temple festival in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The incident took place at the Manakkulangara Bhagavathy Temple near Koyilandy town in Kozhikode district at 5.30pm on Thursday when one elephant reportedly turned violent and started attacking another.

Both then ran amok, damaging a section of the temple’s office building.

When the elephants struck the building, part of its wall collapsed, trapping several people beneath it, local police said. Based on initial information, the collapse led to the deaths of two women and a man, officials said.

The deceased have been identified by local media as Leela, 65, Ammukutty, and Rajan, both 70.

Authorities said that fireworks and loud music are suspected to have triggered the aggression. “As per primary information received, the elephants turned violent due to fireworks and loud music,” they said.

“The bodies of Leela and Ammukutty were shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Rajan passed away as he was taken to Meitra Hospital,” Kanathil Jameela, Koyilandy MLA, was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Visuals of the incident have surfaced online and have since gone viral. Officials noted that the toll could have been higher as more devotees were arriving for the festival’s final day.

“People also panicked which resulted in a stampede leading to around 20 persons suffering minor injuries,” an officer of Koyilandy police station said, according to NDTV. Later the number of injured was revised to 35.

“The event was attended by hundreds of devotees and many more were turning up as it was the last day of the festival. There could have been an increased toll had the incident occurred a little late,” Bindu PB, Anela-Kuruvangad ward councillor said.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the incident tragic and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Forest minister AK Saseendran ordered an urgent report from officials and said further action would be based on the findings, including a probe into possible violations of Kerala’s captive elephant management rules.

Health minister Veena George has also directed special medical arrangements at Koyilandy Taluk Hospital and Kozhikode Medical College, ensuring sufficient expert staff for the injured.

More than a month ago, an elephant became agitated and ran amok during a religious festival in Malappuram in Kerala, injuring at least 17 people. It attacked a man, leaving him critically injured, and triggered a stampede.

Last year in Sri Lanka, a Hindu festival turned chaotic when an elephant panicked, injuring 13 people as the crowd fled. Video footage showed a handler struggling to control the agitated animal, while devotees scrambled for safety.

Animal rights groups have long opposed the use of elephants in religious festivals, arguing that the animals are often subjected to harsh training, inadequate living conditions, and extreme stress from loud music, fireworks, and large crowds.