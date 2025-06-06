Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab Railway Bridge – the tallest railway arch bridge in the world which is 35m taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Towering at 359m above the Chenab river in the Reasi district of the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the bridge is a key part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project and connects the Kashmir region with the rest of the country via an all-weather rail line.

Spanning 1,315m between the villages of Bakkal and Kauri, the bridge was constructed using over 28,000 tonnes of steel and designed to last 120 years. It features 93 deck segments, each weighing around 85 tonnes, and can withstand wind speeds of up to 266kmph and seismic tremors up to magnitude 8, according to the Indian Express.

After the inauguration, Mr Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter: “It’s a feeling of immense pride that this bridge seamlessly blends ambition with execution, reflecting India’s growing capability to build futuristic infrastructure in the most challenging terrains.”

One of the primary engineering challenges was stabilising the slopes in a region marked by fractured Himalayan geology and high seismic activity. The bridge’s structural resilience includes the capacity to remain operational even if one of its piers fails, at a restricted speed of 30kmph. It is also designed to withstand explosive forces up to 40 tonnes of TNT.

G Madhavi Latha, a specialist in rock engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), was brought in by Northern Railways and Afcons Infrastructure to advise on slope stabilisation and foundation design. “We couldn’t go with a rigid design. The data we found during excavation was very different from what surface mapping had indicated,” Ms Latha told Deccan Herald.

Describing the process of designing the bridge, Ms Latha explained that the team needed to often modify construction plans in real-time based on new geological data. Cement grouting, reinforcement with steel rods, and deep excavations into rock mass were used to stabilise the foundations; Ms Latha added that several adjustments had to be incorporated due to the steep, unstable slopes and highly discontinuous rock formations.

Additionally, with no pre-existing roads to the remote site, transporting heavy machinery posed a major hurdle. Workers had to build over 26km of motorable roads before main construction could even begin. This isolation, combined with weather extremes and logistical constraints, hindered the bridge’s construction progress multiple times.

The USBRL project as a whole has been under development since it was approved in 2003 during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s administration. It includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 kilometres and 943 bridges, built at a total estimated cost of Rs437.8bn (£3.7bn), with the cost of the Chenab Bridge alone being approximately Rs14.86bn (£128m), reported Indian media.

The Chenab Bridge was constructed under the supervision of the Konkan Railway Corporation and involved several Indian and international partners. The viaduct and foundation were designed by WSP Finland, while the steel arch was designed by Germany-based Leonhardt Andrä und Partner. Construction was carried out by a joint venture comprising Afcons Infrastructure (India), South Korea’s Ultra Construction & Engineering, and VSL India. Seismic analysis was conducted by IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee, while the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) contributed to making the bridge blast-resistant.

The bridge lies on a transition curve – a section where a straight alignment shifts to a curved one – adding complexity to its design and construction. Sophisticated Tekla software was used for 3D modelling of the structure, Swiss firm Mageba supplied spherical bearings, while the Steel Authority of India provided the raw materials for the arch.

Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah visited the bridge a day before the inauguration to review arrangements and shared pictures on X, writing: “ Tomorrow is a landmark day for J&K when, finally, the valley will be connected to the rest of the country by a railway link to be inaugurated at the hands of the Hon PM.”

At its peak in 2017, the Chenab Bridge project employed around 3,200 workers and engineers working simultaneously, according to a report in The New Indian Express. To support this large workforce in the remote and difficult terrain, a dedicated residential colony with 52 housing blocks was established close to the site, ensuring uninterrupted progress despite the challenging conditions.

Now fully operational, the bridge is intended to serve as a vital link for both civilian and strategic transport. The rail route connecting Katra in Jammu to Srinagar in Kashmir is expected to significantly cut travel time down to three hours via the Vande Bharat Express, compared to the previous five to six hours.