Woman killed and chopped into pieces by butcher boyfriend, police say

Police arrested a man accused of strangling and butchering his cohabiting partner in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, according to reports.

Naresh Bhengra, 25, was arrested by the police after he admitted to chopping up the woman into pieces over a feud earlier this month, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Police officials learnt of the incident and recovered her remains upon finding a stray dog with human body parts near Jariagarh police station in eastern India’s Jordag village.

According to a senior police official, Mr Bhengra, who was already married to someone else, did not wish to take his cohabiting partner home, causing an argument. “Instead, he took her to a forest near his house at Jordag village and chopped her body into pieces,” superintendent of police Aman Kumar said, reported PTI.

The accused worked as a butcher in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, investigating officer inspector Ashok Singh said. He was in a so-called live-in relationship with his now deceased partner in Tamil Nadu for the past few years, but when he returned to Jharkhand sometime back, he married another woman without telling his partner, Mr Singh said.

After his marriage, Mr Bhengra went back to Tamil Nadu without his wife to his partner, the reports said.

The woman was not aware of Mr Bhengra’s marital status and pressured him to return to her district of Khunti in Jharkhand. After reaching Ranchi, they boarded a train on 24 November and headed to the man’s village, police said.

"Under a plan, the man took her to Khunti in an autorickshaw near his home and asked her to wait. He returned with sharp weapons and strangled her with her dupatta after raping her,” he said. He then cut up the body and left for his home to live with his wife, Mr Singh said.

Police officials recovered several of her body parts, and her belongings, including an identity card. The victim’s mother, who was aware of her daughter’s plans of returning to Khunti with Mr Bhengra, identified her belongings.