Indian vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, resigned unexpectedly on Monday, citing health reasons and the need to follow medical advice.

He had held the position since August 2022.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately,” Mr Dhankhar said in a letter to country’s president Droupadi Murmu, posted on X.

As vice president, he held India’s second-highest constitutional office and also served as the chair of the Rajya Sabha (upper house of parliament). The vice president holds office for five years.

Meanwhile, his sudden resignation has sparked political shock and speculation in India. The Congress called his exit “shocking and inexplicable”, questioning its timing – just before key parliamentary announcements and during the first day of the monsoon session.

Many opposition leaders noted that Mr Dhankhar appeared healthy and active earlier in the day and suspected deeper political reasons behind the move.

“The sudden resignation of the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is inexplicable. I was with him alongside a number of other MPs till around 5pm today and had spoken to him over the phone at 7.30pm. No doubt … (he) has to give topmost priority to his health. But clearly there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye. This is not the time for speculation though,” Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, said in a post on X.

Some hinted at turmoil within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party or a possible constitutional crisis.

The Indian Express reported, citing sources, that Mr Dhankar had an “unscheduled” meeting with Ms Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan hours before his resignation. However, there was no official statement from either the president’s or the vice president’s office regarding the meeting.

While Mr Dhankhar cited health reasons, the lack of prior indication and the abrupt nature of the resignation have led several parties to urge him to reconsider and called on the prime minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood questioned the suddenness of the resignation. “What happened in just one hour that he had to resign? We pray that the Almighty give him a long and healthy life. I am not able to understand the reason,” said Mr Masood.

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh remarked that Mr Dhankhar appeared to be in good health while overseeing the Rajya Sabha proceedings earlier in the day. “Within the BJP and the government, this is a time of constitutional crisis… I believe this is political distress. The truth will come out tomorrow. His health does not seem to be the reason. If he is unwell, we wish him well,” said Mr Singh.

“The news of the vice president resigning due to health reasons is concerning. We sincerely pray for his well-being. However, a question arises, today marked the first day of the Monsoon Session, and his resignation on the same day raises eyebrows… What is going on in this government? This decision came without proper consultation or discussion. If health was the concern, the resignation could have been submitted a few days before the session or even after,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said.

The resignation also follows past tensions between Mr Dhankhar and the opposition, including a no-confidence motion accusing him of bias and partisanship as Rajya Sabha chair.

Despite undergoing angioplasty and showing signs of frailty, Mr Dhankhar remained active in Indian parliament until his sudden resignation, The Hindustan Times reported. As of now, the government has not named a successor.