Israeli tourist among two women gang-raped in India, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old Indian homestay operator were allegedly gang-raped and an Odisha man was killed in an attack in Hampi city in southern India.

The two women, who were stargazing with three male tourists near Sanapur Lake in Hampi, Karnataka, were attacked by a group of men on Thursday night. One of the men, a tourist from Odisha, was found dead after the attack, police said.

"Five people – two women and three men – were attacked near Sanapur. Two of them are foreigners, an American (man), and another a woman from Israel,” said Ram L Arasiddi, Superintendent of Police, Koppal.

“The woman (homestay operator) said in her complaint that besides being beaten up, the two women were sexually assaulted by the accused,” the police said.

According to the police, a group of assailants on a motorcycle initially approached the tourists asking for petrol and demanding ₹100 ( £1). When the victims refused, the attackers turned violent, physically assaulting them, pushing the men into a canal, and then sexually assaulting the women.

"Since the homestay operator did not know them, she told them they had no money. When the men repeatedly insisted, one of the male tourists from Odisha gave them Rs20. After that, the three men allegedly started arguing and threatened to bash their heads with stones," the complainant stated in the FIR.

Two of the male tourists – Daniel from the US and Pankaj from Maharashtra – managed to escape, while the third tourist, Bibash from Odisha, was found dead, according to PTI news agency.

A case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under sections related to extortion, robbery, gang rape, and attempted murder.

Mr Arasiddi told reporters that six special teams have been formed to track down the accused.

“Immediate action was taken following the women’s complaint, and the investigation is in full swing,” he said.

The victims are receiving medical treatment at a government hospital, the police said.

The attack has raised concerns about safety in Hampi, a Unesco World Heritage site, which attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists.

The gang-rape of a tourist from Spain in the eastern state of Jharkhand in India has sparked anger and a discussion on safety in a country with rising crimes against women.

Last year a 28-year-old woman and her husband were assaulted in the Dumka district of Jharkhand where they had set up their tent for the evening. The couple, who manage an Instagram page chronicling their motorbike travels across South Asia, posted a video recounting their dreadful ordeal.

This month, a 31-year-old man was jailed for life over the rape and murder of a 28-year-old Irish tourist in Goa, India.

Danielle McLaughlin’s body was found with severe injuries in a forested area near Palolem beach in Canacona village in March 2017.

Reports of horrific sexual assaults on women have become familiar in India, where police recorded 31,516 rape cases in 2022, a 20 per cent increase from 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. The real figure is believed to be far higher due to the stigma surrounding sexual violence.