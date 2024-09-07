Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Indian Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have joined the opposition Congress party, marking their entry into politics. This development comes a year after they led a high-profile protest against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over alleged sexual harassment.

The move came weeks after Ms Phogat‘s emotional return home last month from the Paris Olympics, where she failed to make weight for the women’s 50kg freestyle final by 100 grams despite starving herself.

It pushed the 30-year-old Asian Games gold medallist to announce her retirement from the sport and led to an outpouring of support, with hundreds of teary-eyed fans and wrestlers taking her on a road show to her village in northern India after she arrived in Delhi.

Ms Phogat, an Asian Games gold medalist, will contest from Julana in Jind district in the upcoming assembly election in her home state Haryana, while Mr Punia has been appointed as the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

"I want to thank the people of the country for supporting me during my wrestling career, and I hope I live up to their expectations," Phogat said after joining the party. "I am very proud to be associated with a party that stands up against misbehaviour and injustice against women."

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the women’s 50kg free-style final at the Paris Olympics for being 100g overweight, reacts as she is welcomed upon her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Saturday, 17 August 2024 ( AP )

Their entry into politics comes after a highly publicised protest against the chief of the sport’s governing body in India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, over alleged sexual harassment. Singh has denied any wrongdoing and has accused Phogat and others of being part of a "political conspiracy" against him.

"The fight is continuing, it hasn’t ended yet," Phogat said, reflecting on the ongoing battle in court over allegations of sexual harassment. "We will win that fight as well... With the new platform that we are getting today, we will work for the service of the nation."

Punia, who won bronze in men’s 65kg wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, added, "The hard work that we did during the protests and in support of farmers, soldiers, and the youth, we will continue that hard work for our country."

File: Indian wrestlers take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of WFI chief, who they accuse of sexually harassing female players, in New Delhi ( Reuters )

The move is seen as a significant boost for the Congress party ahead of the Haryana elections, where prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third straight term in power.

"They have not only brought glory to the country in the sports field but have also fought a strong battle against injustice on the street," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters after inducting the wrestlers into the party in New Delhi, as the party announced its list of 32 candidates for the Haryana Assembly election slated for 5 October. The results will be announced on 8 October.

Meanwhile, Singh claimed the protest was scripted and accused Congress of fighting for politics. “They weren’t fighting for daughters’ honour, but for politics,” he said.

He offered to campaign for the BJP in Haryana, confident of support from his community, and even willing to do so "right in front of" Phogat and others.