At least 8 dead as container truck collides with tractor carrying devotees in India

Two women and a child are among the dead

Maroosha Muzaffar
Sunday 24 August 2025 23:03 EDT
Eight people died and over 40 were injured in India's Uttar Pradesh
Eight people died and over 40 were injured in India's Uttar Pradesh (Bharat Samachar / YouTube. Screengrab)

At least eight people, including two women and a child, lost their lives after a container truck rammed into a tractor transporting devotees in northern Uttar Pradesh early Monday, according to police.

“Three people are in serious condition on ventilator,” Bulandshahr district police chief Dinesh Kumar Singh said. At least 45 others were injured. He said the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.

The crash occurred around 2.10am near the Arnia bypass on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border, when a container truck rammed the tractor-trolley from behind, overturning it.

“An unfortunate incident has happened on NH 34, on the Aligarh border, around 2.15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan,” Mr Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

“A container coming from behind hit it at a high speed due to which the tractor overturned and a large number of people were injured... 8 people have died. 45 people are currently undergoing treatment... The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody,” he said.

More follows.

