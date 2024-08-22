Jump to content

At least 17 dead after explosion at India pharma plant

Blast likely caused by vapour leak in chemical reactor

Reuters
Thursday 22 August 2024 01:24
File. Indian rescue workers at the scene of an accident
File. Indian rescue workers at the scene of an accident (AP)

India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh wrapped up rescue work on Thursday at a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where an explosion the previous day killed 17 people, a senior state official said.

The incident at privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences in Anakapalli district was the state’s worst such in recent years.

Nearly 40 people were injured and rescue operations had been completed, industries secretary N Yuvaraj told Reuters.

Escientia did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but government officials said they suspected an explosion in the chemical reactor.

Authorities said they were scanning CCTV footage and questioning the injured to decide if human error was responsible for the blast.

A preliminary investigation showed “there was some vapour leak that led to chemical reactions which caused the explosion”, said Yuvaraj, who identified the solvent involved as methyl tert-butyl ether.

In a post on X, prime minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the relatives of the dead.

India, known as the pharmacy of the world, is home to many plants that make pharmaceuticals.

A fire in the same district last year in a unit of Sahithi Pharma killed two people and injured five.

