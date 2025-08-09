India shot down military aircraft during clash with Pakistan, its air force claims
Pakistan previously claimed that it shot down six Indian aircraft during the clashes
India’s air force chief has claimed that five Pakistani fighter jets and another military aircraft were shot down during clashes in May, marking the first such official statement from the country in months regarding its recent military conflict with its neighbour.
Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh stated on Saturday that most of the Pakistani aircraft were downed by India's Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system.
Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, he cited electronic tracking data as confirmation of the strikes.
"We have at least five fighters confirmed killed, and one large aircraft," he asserted, adding that the larger plane, potentially a surveillance aircraft, was brought down from a distance of 300 km.
He added: "This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill," a statement that drew applause from the assembled audience, which included serving air force officers, veterans, and government and industry officials.
Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Singh did not mention the type of fighter jets that were downed, but said that airstrikes also hit an additional surveillance plane and "a few F16" fighters that were parked in hangars at two air bases in southeastern Pakistan.
Islamabad, whose air force primarily operates Chinese-made jets and US F-16s, has previously denied that India downed any Pakistani aircraft during the May 7-10 fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Pakistan has claimed that it shot down six Indian aircraft during the clashes, including a French-made Rafale fighter. India has acknowledged some losses but denied losing six aircraft.
The nuclear-powered neighbours stepped back from the brink of all-out war in May following their worst military escalation in decades, which saw dozens of people killed in cross-border shelling as well as drone and missile attacks on both sides.
France's air chief, General Jerome Bellanger, has previously said that he has seen evidence of the loss of three Indian fighters, including a Rafale. Indian Air Force has not commented on the claims.
