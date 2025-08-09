Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India’s air force chief has claimed that five Pakistani fighter jets and another military aircraft were shot down during clashes in May, marking the first such official statement from the country in months regarding its recent military conflict with its neighbour.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh stated on Saturday that most of the Pakistani aircraft were downed by India's Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, he cited electronic tracking data as confirmation of the strikes.

"We have at least five fighters confirmed killed, and one large aircraft," he asserted, adding that the larger plane, potentially a surveillance aircraft, was brought down from a distance of 300 km.

He added: "This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill," a statement that drew applause from the assembled audience, which included serving air force officers, veterans, and government and industry officials.

India and Pakistan stepped back from the brink of all-out war in May following their worst military escalation in decades ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Singh did not mention the type of fighter jets that were downed, but said that airstrikes also hit an additional surveillance plane and "a few F16" fighters that were parked in hangars at two air bases in southeastern Pakistan.

Islamabad, whose air force primarily operates Chinese-made jets and US F-16s, has previously denied that India downed any Pakistani aircraft during the May 7-10 fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan has claimed that it shot down six Indian aircraft during the clashes, including a French-made Rafale fighter. India has acknowledged some losses but denied losing six aircraft.

The nuclear-powered neighbours stepped back from the brink of all-out war in May following their worst military escalation in decades, which saw dozens of people killed in cross-border shelling as well as drone and missile attacks on both sides.

France's air chief, General Jerome Bellanger, has previously said that he has seen evidence of the loss of three Indian fighters, including a Rafale. Indian Air Force has not commented on the claims.