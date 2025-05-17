Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India will send seven delegations comprising members of all opposition parties to key global capitals to brief them on the country’s military strike inside Pakistan, which led to the deadliest fighting in decades between the two neighbours.

The government said on Saturday that the all-party delegations will visit key partner countries to project India’s “national consensus and resolute approach” to combating terrorism, in the context of its military operation in Pakistan.

The diplomatic outreach follows the first direct military conflict between India and Pakistan in decades, sparked by the killing of 26 civilians by terrorists in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025.

India attributed the deadliest attack on tourists in the region to Pakistan-based militants and launched what it called “Operation Sindoor” on 7 May, targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The two nations engaged in missile and drone warfare for three days, until the United States announced it had brokered a ceasefire on 10 May.

The delegations are set to begin their international tours later this month, visiting countries including the US, UK, Japan and others.

“The All-Party delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism,” the government said in a statement.

open image in gallery This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the runway after it was damaged by a strike during hostilities with India at PAF Base Mushaf in Sargo dha, Pakistan ( AP )

Each delegation will comprise five to six members of parliament (MPs) from both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties, including the INDIA bloc, to reflect political unity.

Veteran leaders and diplomats leading the delegations will include Congress Party MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda from the ruling coalition, and Supriya Sule from the opposition NCP, among others.

“I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting,” Mr Tharoor, who was a former diplomat and author, said on X.

Opposition MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he was part of one of the delegations and would do his best to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him. “This is not about any party affiliation... We will have a more detailed meeting before leaving... This is an important task. I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well,” he told ANI news agency.

The development comes as British foreign secretary David Lammy arrived in Pakistan on his maiden visit, with a trip to India expected in the coming days.

Mr Lammy vowed that the UK would play its part in turning the “fragile ceasefire” between Pakistan and India into lasting peace. He welcomed the ceasefire during meetings with Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and other senior officials — marking the first visit by a UK foreign secretary to Pakistan since 2021.

open image in gallery Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (2R) receives Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy (L) at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad ( Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan )

The foreign secretary spoke with his Indian counterpart on Thursday and plans to travel to New Delhi soon.

“We will continue to work with the United States to ensure that we get an enduring ceasefire, to ensure that dialogue is happening and to work through with Pakistan and India on how we can get to confidence and confidence-building measures between the two sides,” Mr Lammy said from Islamabad during his two-day visit.

“These are two neighbours with a long history but they are two neighbours that have barely been able to speak to one other over this past period, and we want to ensure that we do not see further escalation and that the ceasefire endures,” Mr Lammy added.

On Friday evening, Mr Sharif said the lesson from the hostilities is to sit down as “peaceful neighbours and settle all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir”.

open image in gallery In this handout photo taken and released by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on May 15, 2025, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) greets pilots during a visit to Pakistan Air Force's base at Kamra ( ISPR/AFP via Getty Images )

“Without resolution of our issues, we cannot have peace in this part of the world,” Mr Sharif said, addressing an event in Islamabad.

“If peace comes, we can also cooperate in counterterrorism,” the prime minister said, adding Pakistan has written a “golden chapter” in the country's military history with its response to India.

His comments came shortly after the Indian defence minister warned of “strictest punishment” to Pakistan if it failed to change its conduct. “When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world. We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given the strictest punishment,” Rajnath Singh said.