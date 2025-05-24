India and Pakistan extend airspace ban after worst violence in decades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India and Pakistan have extended the airspace ban on each other’s aircraft on Friday, prolonging the diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours who came close to a near-war conflict earlier this month.

India’s Civil Aviation ministry issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) stating that any Pakistani-registered, operated, owned or leased aircraft, including military flights, would be barred from entering or using Indian airspace through 23 June.

In Islamabad, Pakistan’s Airports Authority (PAA) said the restriction applied to “all aircraft registered, operated, owned or leased by India”, including military planes until 4.59am local time on 24 June.

“Under the directive, no flight operated by Indian airlines or operators will be allowed to enter or transit through Pakistani airspace," the PAA said.

The continuation in airspace restrictions between India and Pakistan comes more than two weeks after the two nuclear powers stepped back from the brink of a full-scale war after India launched air strikes on its neighbour over a terrorist attack in Kashmir on 7 May.

Pakistan retaliated and carried out drone attacks on India beyond the frontier both countries share, eventually triggering the worst military conflict in nearly three decades between the nuclear-armed rivals.

open image in gallery Passengers wait at Jinnah International Airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi ( AFP via Getty Images )

The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on 10 May.

As a result, the airspace stretching from India’s north to west and over Pakistan was shut down, causing major diversions for airplanes crossing the region with destinations in other Asian, Middle Eastern, European and American cities.

The extension of airspace closure comes two days after an Indian passenger plane over the Himalayan region faced a severe turbulence due to sudden hailstorm, leaving hundreds of passengers in panic and screaming, was denied permission to briefly use the Pakistan airspace to avoid the turbulence by the Lahore Air Traffic Control.

Photos showed the nose of the airplane en route from Delhi to Srinagar hollowed out and severely damaged due to the hailstorm. The extension of closure of airspace by a month comes two days after an IndiGo pilot operating the Delhi-Srinagar flight, which encountered a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday, initially sought Lahore Air Traffic Control's permission to briefly use the Pakistan airspace to avoid the turbulence, but the request was reportedly rejected.

open image in gallery An Indian army soldier stands guard at the Line of Control (LoC) between Pakistan and India, in Poonch sector of India's Jammu region ( AFP via Getty Images )

India’s flag carrier, Air India, is expected to face around $600m in additional costs if a ban from Pakistan's airspace lasts for a year, and has asked the federal government to compensate it for the hit, a company letter seen by Reuters shows.

Indian airlines are bracing for higher fuel costs and longer journey times after Pakistan shut its airspace to the country's carriers in a tit-for-tat retaliation following an attack on tourists in Kashmir last week.