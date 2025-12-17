Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prominent Indian politician has kicked up a storm in the country by yanking off a Muslim woman’s hijab during a public event at his residence.

Nitish Kumar, chief minister of the eastern state of Bihar, found himself at the centre of a political storm after the incident sparked widespread outrage.

The controversy erupted during a ceremony to give out appointment letters to newly recruited state-licensed traditional or alternative medicine practitioners at the chief minister’s residence.

A video shows Mr Kumar seated on stage alongside deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and health minister Mangal Pandey as doctors are called up individually to take their letters. When Nusrat Parveen approaches to receive her appointment letter with her face covered by a hijab, Mr Kumar is heard saying: “What is this?”

Moments later, he leans forward and pulls down her hijab.

The woman is visibly taken aback as an official quickly guides her away, while Mr Choudhary tugs at Mr Kumar’s sleeve, seemingly trying to stop him.

The footage triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties and rights groups, who questioned the chief minister’s conduct.

“This act was an assault on this woman’s dignity, autonomy, and identity. When a public official forcibly pulls down a woman’s hijab, it sends a message to the general public that this behaviour is acceptable. No one has the right to police a woman’s faith or clothing,” Aakar Patel, head of Amnesty International India, said in a statement.

“Such actions deepen fear, normalise discrimination, and erode the very foundations of equality and freedom of religion. This violation demands unequivocal condemnation and accountability,” he added.

“Urgent steps must be taken to ensure that no woman is subjected to such degrading treatment.”

Sharing the video clip on X, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the main opposition party in Bihar, wrote in Hindi: “What has happened to Nitish ji? His mental state has now reached a completely pitiable condition, or has Nitish Babu become 100% Sanghi now?”

“Sanghi” refers to a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the mothership of far-right Hindu nationalist organisations that is deeply intertwined with prime minister Narendra Modi’s BJP party.

There were reports that after the chief minister's conduct with her, Ms Parveen was reconsidering joining the service. The Independent couldn’t verify the reports.

Manoj Jha, an opposition MP from Bihar, described the visuals as deeply troubling. “I have seen the visuals and they were unsettling. The deputy CM even tried to stop him. It should be a matter of concern,” he said, according to The Times of India.

The Congress party, the main national opposition, also launched a fierce attack, calling the act “vile”.

“This is Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar. Look at his shamelessness – a female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab,” the party said.

“A man occupying the highest position in Bihar is openly indulging in such a vile act. Think about it – how safe will women be in the state? Nitish Kumar should immediately resign for this disgusting behaviour. This vileness is unforgivable.”

The Independent has reached out to the Chief Minister’s Office in Bihar for a comment.