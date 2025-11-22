India rolls out sweeping labour reforms in biggest shake-up in decades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India on Friday implemented four new labour codes, pushing ahead with the biggest overhaul of workers’ laws in decades as prime minister Narendra Modi’s government says it seeks to simplify the rules, improve worker protection and liberalise conditions for investment.

The labour rules, some dating back to British colonial rule, have long been seen by businesses as a drag on India’s manufacturing sector, which contributes less than a fifth to the country’s nearly $4 trillion economy.

However, unions remain sharply opposed to the changes, which formally became law on Friday, five years after being passed by parliament.

EASIER HIRE AND FIRE; GIG WORKERS GET NEW PROTECTIONS

Alongside social security and minimum wage benefits, the new rules also allow longer factory shifts and night work for women and raise the threshold for firms requiring prior approval for layoffs from 100 to 300 workers, giving companies greater flexibility in workforce management.

The codes define gig and platform work for the first time, expanding legal and social protection to workers outside traditional employment structures.

The gig workforce has surged since the pandemic, with more than 23.5 million expected to be employed in the sector by 2030, up from around 10 million in 2024/25, according to government think tank NITI Aayog.

Despite parliamentary approval in 2020, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party had until now not been able to implement the laws uniformly across the country due to political resistance and opposition from some unions.

Strengthening the manufacturing sector is key to creating jobs in the world's most populous country.

The labour ministry said the codes — covering wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety — would “ensure better wages, safety, social security and welfare for the country’s workforce”.

The codes will replace 29 existing laws.

ECONOMIST EXPECTS SHORT-TERM HIT BUT LONG-TERM GAINS

Economists say the reforms could weigh on small firms initially but strengthen protections and incomes over time.

“In the short term, they may hurt small, unorganised firms, but in the long run ... with minimum wages and increased social security, it could be positive for both working conditions and consumption,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at India Ratings & Research.

Trade unions remain deeply critical of the reforms.

“The labour codes have been implemented despite strong opposition from the trade unions and it will snatch the workers’ rights including fixed-term jobs and rights available under the earlier labour laws,” said Amarjeet Kaur, national general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress.

Modi defended the overhaul, saying on X that the codes would serve as “a strong foundation for universal social security, minimum and timely payment of wages, safe workplaces and remunerative opportunities”, adding that the reforms would boost job creation and productivity.

The ministry added: “With expanded social security, stronger protections and nationwide portability of entitlements, the codes place workers, especially women, youth, unorganised, gig and migrant workers, firmly at the centre of labour governance.”

Ten large Indian trade unions condemned the government’s rollout on Friday of new labour codes, as a “deceptive fraud” against workers.

The unions, aligned with parties opposing Modi, demanded in a statement late on Friday that the laws be withdrawn ahead of nationwide protests they plan to hold on Wednesday.

The Labour Ministry did not immediately respond on Saturday to a Reuters request for comment on the union demands. The government has held over a dozen consultations with unions since June 2024, an internal ministry document on the labour codes shows.

The right-wing Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh, aligned with Modi’s party, however, called on states to implement them after consultations on some of the codes.

Indian states are expected to craft rules aligning with the new federal codes covering wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety.