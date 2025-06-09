Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 4 missing after multiple explosions and fires reported on cargo ship off India’s Kerala coast

Stuti Mishra
Monday 09 June 2025 07:00 EDT
Fire reported on cargo ship off India’s Kerala coast

At least four crew members were missing and five others injured after fires broke out and explosions heard aboard a Singapore‑flagged container ship off the coast of India’s southern state of Kerala.

More details to follow.

