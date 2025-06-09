AsiaIndiaAt least 4 missing after multiple explosions and fires reported on cargo ship off India’s Kerala coastStuti MishraMonday 09 June 2025 07:00 EDTComments✕Fire reported on cargo ship off India’s Kerala coastAt least four crew members were missing and five others injured after fires broke out and explosions heard aboard a Singapore‑flagged container ship off the coast of India’s southern state of Kerala. More details to follow.More aboutKeralaSingaporeJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
