What are the Israeli kamikaze drones India is accused of using against Pakistan?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan has accused India of deploying Israeli Harop drones in a string of strikes on the neighbouring country, fuelling fears of a dangerous military escalation in South Asia.

The Pakistani military claimed on Thursday that India had used loitering munition drones to target multiple places, including major urban centres Karachi and Lahore.

The military said in a statement they shot down 25 Harop drones using electronic countermeasures and physical force. “The debris of Israeli-made Harop drones is being collected from different areas of Pakistan,” they added.

In a televised briefing, military spokesperson Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said drones were “neutralised” in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and near Karachi. One drone, he said, “partially” struck a military target near Lahore, injuring four soldiers and damaging equipment.

“As we speak, the process of India sending across these Harop drones, this naked aggression, continues,” he said. “The armed forces are on a high degree of alert and neutralising them.”

open image in gallery Residents gather as police personnel inspect the site where a drone was reportedly shot down in Karachi on 8 May 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

open image in gallery Debris of a missile in a field on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, on May 8, 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

One drone reportedly also crashed in the village of Sarfaraz Leghari in Sindh province, killing a civilian and injuring another. Police confirmed the incident while eyewitnesses described the drone hovering over the area before being intercepted and falling near a canal.

“My brother Mukhtiar Ahmed, who was only 25, was martyred,” Jabbar Laghari, a teacher from the village, said.

The Harop is a loitering munition, or kamikaze drone, developed by the Israel Aerospace Industries. The suicide drone has “nine-hour endurance to seek targets in a designated area, locate and identify them, plan an attack route, then pursue the strike from any direction at a shallow or steep dive”, according to its maker.

It can be launched from sealed canisters aboard land and naval platforms.

The drone carries a 23kg warhead and retains a man-in-the-loop feature, allowing human operators to abort attack or retarget mid-flight, according to the Hindustan Times.

Harop’s combat success was recognised during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where it was used by Azerbaijan against Armenian forces, The Week reported.

India reportedly bought over 100 Harop drones in 2021 to bolster defences along its borders with Pakistan and China.

open image in gallery Residents gather as police personnel inspect a site cordoned off with barricade tapes after an alleged drone was shot down in Karachi on 8 May 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

India has not officially responded to Pakistan’s allegation of sending drones across. But the defence ministry claimed it had “neutralised” drones and missiles launched from Pakistan to target sites in the north and the west of the country.

The ministry also claimed to have targeted Pakistani air defence systems in a “targeted and measured” retaliation.

open image in gallery Kashmiri women grieve after their house is damaged by shelling from Pakistan at Salamabad village in Uri, north of Srinagar, Kashmir, on 8 May 2025 ( EPA )

“Our response was targeted and measured. It is not our intention to escalate the situation,” foreign minister S Jaishankar said during talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Thursday.

“However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response.”

Amid diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict between the nuclear-armed South Asian nations, Iran has stepped in to mediate. Mr Araghchi, who visited Islamabad before arriving in New Delhi, said Tehran hoped “the parties will exercise restraint to avoid an escalation of tensions in the region”.

The Indian military launched a series of strikes on what it claimed was “terrorist infrastructure” across Pakistan early on Wednesday. The attack, it said, was retaliation for the 22 April terror attack in Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead, mostly Hindu tourists.

India has blamed the attack on Pakistan, which it has long accused of harbouring and backing separatist militancy in Kashmir, the restive Himalayan region that both countries claim in whole but control only in part.

Pakistan said its military shot down five Indian fighter jets and a combat drone involved in the strikes, a claim dismissed as “misinformation” by the Indian embassy in Beijing.