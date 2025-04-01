At least 18 people killed after explosion sets off building collapse in India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 18 people were killed and five injured after an explosion tore through a firecracker storage facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Monday.

The incident took place in an industrial area in the Banaskantha district. “As many as 18 persons died in the incident and five were injured after the slab of the building collapsed following a massive blast,” superintendent of police Akshayraj Makwana was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Most of the victims were from the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh. They were killed after a concrete slab collapsed on them.

Banaskantha’s collector, Mihir Patel, said the explosion took place at around 9.45am local time. “Relief teams are removing the debris,” he said, according to ANI.

According to local media, over 100 ambulance and firefighting crews from nearby Dees municipality responded to the blast.

The initial death toll of six was revised after the firefighters had controlled the blaze and searched the debris of the building.

The building was reportedly meant to only store firecrackers and it was unclear if it was being used to manufacture them as well.

Mr Makwana said that no evidence of manufacturing had been discovered yet, but police would conduct a full investigation to find the source of the explosion.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel offered his condolences and announced financial assistance for the families of the dead and the injured.

“The incident of the death of workers due to fire and slab collapse in a firecracker godown in Deesa is heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences are with the relatives of the deceased in this hour of grief,” Mr Patel wrote on X in Gujarati. “I’m in constant touch with the administration regarding the relief, rescue and treatment work. I have instructed the administration to ensure that the injured get proper treatment at the earliest.”

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said his administration was in touch with authorities in Gujarat. “The sad news of the untimely death and serious injuries of workers from Madhya Pradesh due to the explosion in a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat is extremely heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he wrote on the platform in Hindi. “The state government is committed to provide all possible help to the injured workers and the families of the deceased. Constant contact is being maintained with the Gujarat government regarding the accident.”