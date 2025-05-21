Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Asiatic lion population in India has grown by nearly a third in five years, to 891 from 674 in 2020, according to the latest census.

“Not only did the count go up by 217 but the animals were found outside the Gir National Park, their traditional habitat, and spread across 11 districts of Saurashtra,” forest officials said, referring to the large peninsular region in western Gujarat that includes forests, grasslands and coastal areas.

The previous census conducted in June 2020 estimated the population of Asiatic lions – a subspecies found only in India and historically associated with Gujarat’s Gir region – at 674. By the latest count, there are now 196 male lions, 330 females, 140 sub-adults, and 225 cubs.

“Estimated population of Asiatic lions has increased to 891,” chief minister Bhupendra Patel said.

The population growth has triggered calls for translocating some of the lions outside Gujarat to reduce the pressure on Saurashtra and promote genetic diversity. The proposal is contentious, however, with concerns ranging from ecological suitability to local community acceptance and political considerations.

Once limited to the Gir National Park in Junagadh and Amreli, the big cats now roam 11 districts. “We counted 384 lions within the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, while 507 were found beyond its boundaries,” Jaipal Singh, principal chief conservator of forests in Gujarat.

Outside Gir, lions were spotted in sanctuaries like Pania, Mitiyala, Girnar, and Barda as well as in non-forested and coastal areas. Forest officials reported the largest pride numbered 17 lions in the Bhavnagar district.

Teetering on the brink of extinction in the early 20th century with its number plummeting to just about 20, the Asiatic lion has made a remarkable recovery thanks to conservation efforts.

While this is a major success, conservationists warn that the subspecies remains vulnerable to genetic inbreeding and the risk of extinction from diseases or forest fires since it exists as a single isolated population.

The lions are a key tourist draw, with over half a million people visiting the Gir park a year.