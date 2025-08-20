Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay has made his India debut, opening a Street Burger outlet at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The 60-seater outlet in New Delhi began serving travellers this week, offering a menu of gourmet burgers, loaded fries, and desserts as part of a global expansion into high-traffic travel hubs.

Street Burger Delhi has come to India through a partnership between Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global and Travel Food Services (TFS), one of India’s largest operators of food and beverage outlets in the travel sector, according to NDTV.

The airport was a strategic choice for Ramsay’s Indian debut, selected not just for passenger traffic but for its potential to trial high-end fast food in a fast-paced, captive audience setting.

“Indian airports are the new stage for our culinary journey, and we are excited to see how travellers embrace these vibrant, flavour-intense dining experiences,” said Andy Wenlock, CEO of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global.

Indira Gandhi International airport handled nearly 78 million passengers in 2024 and recently expanded Terminal 1 to accommodate 40 million domestic flyers annually.

While the outlet joins a growing list of global food brands entering the Indian market, including Wagamama in July 2025 and PF Chang in January 2024, Street Burger says it brings a chef-driven focus to fast-casual dining.

The brand was first launched in London in late 2020, with its first-ever site opening in the St Paul’s neighbourhood. Within the next two years, Ramsay opened at least nine Street Burger sites in the capital. Street Burger also ventured into South Korea through a partnership with Samsung Welstory, bringing their food to corporate cafeterias nationwide.

The brand is reportedly combining its popular global menu with ingredients tailored to Indian tastes and customs.

That means the menu will feature no beef – a staple of most Street Burger outlets in other parts of the world. The slaughter of cows, considered sacred by Hindus, and the sale or possession of beef were made illegal in Delhi in 1994.

Instead, alongside the GFC (Gordon’s Fried Chicken) Burger and a modified Hell’s Kitchen Burger, diners can try the Tandoori Paneer Burger, featuring spiced paneer, Greek yoghurt, and curry mayo, or the Butternut Bhaji Burger with mango chutney and coriander mint yoghurt, reports Elle Gourmet.

Other items include “Hotter than Hell Fries” covered in molten cheese and sauces, crisp vegan bites, sticky toffee pudding, milkshakes, and salads.

The launch is reportedly part of a broader rollout planned across several Indian airports; five more Ramsay-branded outlets are expected to open by 2027.

“Indian travellers today expect global-quality dining that’s fast, relevant and elevated,” said Varun Kapur, managing director of TFS.